11 Stories That Prove Being Kind Doesn’t Mean Being a Doormat

I always covered the bill when dining with my mom. It was unspoken—I didn’t mind. Then she invited me to dinner, and I showed up to find four of her friends already seated.

She grinned and said, “You’ve got this, right? You always do.” I paid. Embarrassed, but I did it.

Later, I told her it wasn’t okay. She said, “Relax. It makes you look generous.”

So next time she asked to meet, I agreed—but booked a table for just myself. When she and her entourage arrived, I waved from across the restaurant and said, “This one’s on you.”

She didn’t stay. And she hasn’t tried that stunt again.