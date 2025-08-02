I Refuse to Shave My Head for My Niece’s Cancer Battle, Now My Family Is Furious

I am 17 male. Unfortunately, about 6 weeks ago, my niece got diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia. Last week, due to the results of chemo, my niece’s beautiful, long blonde hair started to fall off, so they immediately shaved it down.

The next day, a group chat with the entire family was created where my aunt announced it would be wholesome if everyone shaved their hair off as well to show their support, including a picture where they all smiled without any hair on their heads.

I doubted anyone else would do it. 2 hours later, I arrive home to see both my sister and mother bald. As well as my other cousin and grandma.

The next day, when I woke up and entered the living room, my mom asked, “When are you ready to do it?” while holding an electric hair trimmer. I originally thought it was something to decide on your own, but since everyone else is doing it, I’m kind of being pushed into a corner.

I really, really don’t want to sound egoistic, but I’m a guy with long hair, which over the years has basically become my personality. It’s pretty much the only thing about myself I love, and I really don’t think I want to shave it off.

YES, if I shave it, my niece could be shocked that her long-haired cousin finally shaved his hair off in order to support her. But if I have to keep things real, my aunt made a video showing my niece’s reaction to my mom and sister shaving their heads off, and she did not even seem to slightly care about it.

Now, my mom started being pushy. This morning I got a text from my aunt. She said it would be really nice if I shaved my head as well.

It will basically change nothing in the entire situation. What do I do? I’m almost getting threatened to cut off my hair by three people. Yes, I would have done it to show support from my side, but if it’s nowhere to be appreciated, then what’s the point?