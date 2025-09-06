I Secretly Got Rid of My Husband’s Puppy and I’m Not Sorry

Dear Bright Side,



My husband brought in a puppy the other day because his parents never got him one and he’s always dreamt of owning one. After a few days, I realized that my son was developing an allergy to the puppy and it had to go.



I told my husband that our son is sneezing all day and it’s the dog’s fault, but he just shrugged it off, saying, “He can stay away. I want this puppy more than anything right now.” I was mad that he didn’t even consider it. So, I went to the shelter to give the puppy another home.



The next day, my husband was missing. I was terrified to find that my son was also missing. I kept calling him but he wasn’t answering me, until I heard the door open. He’d come back with the puppy and our son. He looked angry at me and told me that he knew that I was behind it. Now, the puppy’s back and I’m more frustrated that my husband can’t see how this puppy is endangering his son. What should I do?



Lorraine F.