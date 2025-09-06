I Secretly Got Rid of My Husband’s Puppy and I’m Not Sorry
A pet can be one of the most important companions a person can have. Throwing that away is only devastating. But, in Lorraine’s story, her son is allergic and his health is her priority. Meanwhile, her husband had different priorities.
Lorraine’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My husband brought in a puppy the other day because his parents never got him one and he’s always dreamt of owning one. After a few days, I realized that my son was developing an allergy to the puppy and it had to go.
I told my husband that our son is sneezing all day and it’s the dog’s fault, but he just shrugged it off, saying, “He can stay away. I want this puppy more than anything right now.” I was mad that he didn’t even consider it. So, I went to the shelter to give the puppy another home.
The next day, my husband was missing. I was terrified to find that my son was also missing. I kept calling him but he wasn’t answering me, until I heard the door open. He’d come back with the puppy and our son. He looked angry at me and told me that he knew that I was behind it. Now, the puppy’s back and I’m more frustrated that my husband can’t see how this puppy is endangering his son. What should I do?
Lorraine F.
This is what the Bright Side Team thinks.
Hello Lorraine,
Thank you for sharing your story with us. We understand that your son’s health is your first priority. Your husband’s lack of care for your son’s health is concerning. But you shouldn’t’ve dismiss your husband’s love for his new pet so quickly. Plus, the way you handled it the situation may have been questionable.
You shouldn’t have simply gotten rid of the puppy like that. You should’ve at least given your husband an ultimatum that the puppy has to stay outside or in your room, away from your son. Your reasoning would’ve been valid.
That said, you can also explore allergy management solutions for your son. Hypoallergenic bedding, air purifiers, or medication for your son might alleviate his symptoms. That way, your husband gets to keep the puppy while your son stays safe.
Fortunately, the situation can be managed once Lorraine reaches a compromise with her husband. Besides that, some people, like Lorraine are built for parent roles, others struggle and may have it thrusted upon him, like this uncle whose brother asked him to become his kids’ legal guardian.