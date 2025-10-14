I Gave Up My Wedding for My Sister, and She Humiliated Me Instead

Hi Bright Side,

I’m writing this because I honestly don’t know how to feel anymore. I’m 28, and I was supposed to get married. Everything was ready: the dress, the invitations, the deposits, all of it.

My younger sister Selene (25) has been through a very rough year. She was diagnosed with cancer and went through aggressive treatment. Thankfully, the treatment worked, but she lost all her hair, and it really crushed her confidence. She’s been struggling to feel like herself again.

Then Selene came to me crying. She told me she didn’t think she could handle being at my wedding yet, that she didn’t want to show up in photos looking “like a patient” or have people whisper about how sick she looked next to me in a white dress. She asked me if I could postpone the wedding just a few months, until her hair grew back and she felt more like herself.

I didn’t know what to say. Jordan, my fiancé, was upset when I told him (and honestly, I was too), but then my parents started pressuring me. They said Selene had been through so much that it would be heartless not to wait. They made me feel like a monster if I said no.

So I agreed.