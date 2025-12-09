The photo album scene made me sad. Like she’s trying SO hard to be accepted and she doesn’t know how to do it normally. Showing up at your door with that box feels desperate. I feel for her, even if she’s acting messy.
I Refused to Take My DIL on a Family Trip, She Made Me Regret This
This trip started before anyone even packed a bag. When a MIL plans a private weekend with her own adult daughter, her DIL—who grew up in foster care—takes it as a betrayal. A DIL wants a “mom” connection that her MIL never agreed to, and it all turns into a full-on emotional showdown.
Dear Bright Side,
My DIL grew up in foster care after her mom left her. Now, she likes to call me “Mom” even after I told her to stop: “Just call me Meg.”
One day, she found out I was planning a trip with my daughter. Imagine my shock when she called me just to say, “You liar! I can’t believe you planned a trip just with just one of your daughters. You said I’m family, too. You’re a fake mother!”
I told her the trip isn’t for fun but for medical reasons. My daughter isn’t ready to share anything with the rest of the family until everything is confirmed. She wouldn’t calm down and said she’s also my daughter since she married my son, so she should be included.
She insisted I should tell her this private matter because she believes she’s my daughter, too. I got angry and snapped, “I’m not your mom, and I’ll never be your mom!” Then asked her to leave me alone.
Two days later, I froze when I opened my door and saw her outside. She had a small box and her photo album from foster care. She said she wanted to “talk like a real mother and daughter” and show me her past so I’d “understand why she needs me.”
I didn’t know what to say. I felt awful, but also angry because she was still ignoring what I told her about my daughter’s privacy. She kept pushing me to promise she’d come on the trip. I told her again that this wasn’t about her. She stormed out and later told my son I “rejected her heart.”
I don’t know what to do, and I’m wondering if I should apologize.
Meg
Meg, you’re not asking whether you said something harsh. You did. You’re asking whether you were supposed to become someone’s mother. You weren’t.
Let’s lay out what’s happening here.
What your DIL is bringing into the room.
Growing up in foster care after abandonment is one of those experiences that can leave a person with a hair-trigger fear of replacement and exclusion. That’s not a character flaw—it’s a predictable psychological scar.
Basically, her nervous system is a smoke alarm that goes off even when you’re just making toast. So when she heard “trip with your daughter,” her brain likely processed it as “Here we go again: I’m not really wanted.”
That explains the emotional explosion. It doesn’t excuse the behavior.
Where she crossed the line.
Being wounded doesn’t grant someone diplomatic immunity. She did several things that were not okay:
- She ignored a clear boundary. You asked her not to call you “Mom.” She kept doing it anyway.
- She verbally attacked you. “You liar... fake mother.” That’s not a hurt person asking for reassurance.
- She demanded private medical information about your daughter. Spouse-by-marriage doesn’t override someone else’s right to medical privacy. Full stop.
- She tried to force a relationship role. You don’t become someone’s mother because you need one badly. Relationships are invitations, not adoptions by decree.
Your DIL’s pain is real, but her entitlement is also real.
Where you went too far.
You were cornered, stressed, and trying to protect your daughter’s privacy—reasonable. But the line “I’m not your mom, and I’ll never be your mom!” was a psychological gut-punch to someone whose core terror is “People leave, and I’m not worth keeping.”
That sentence was too cruel for the situation, even if the boundary behind it was legitimate.
The real conflict here (it’s not the trip).
You are saying: “I can care about you and still not be your mother. My daughter’s privacy comes first here. You don’t get to demand closeness on your terms.”
She is saying: “If you’re not my mom, I’m not safe. If I’m not included, I’m being abandoned again. I need you to prove I belong.”
Both sets of needs exist. Only one set is allowed to run the household.
Should you apologize?
Yes—for the delivery, not for the boundary.
A clean apology can sound like this: “I’m sorry for the way I spoke to you. That line was harsh, and I regret hurting you. I care about you, and I want a good relationship.
But I’m not comfortable being called ‘Mom,’ and I need you to respect that. And my daughter’s medical situation is private. I won’t discuss it until she chooses to. I’m happy to stay connected with you—just not in a way that ignores those boundaries.”
Right now, she’s emotionally treating you like a “replacement mom.” But you didn’t apply for that job, you didn’t interview, and the benefits package is terrible. You can love someone without accepting a title they’re trying to staple to your forehead.
So: apologize for the injury, keep the boundary, and don’t let guilt rewrite reality.
You’re not rejecting her humanity. You’re rejecting a role she’s trying to draft you into without consent.
Bright Side
Comments
It sounds like your DIL grew up feeling completely abandoned and alone. That kind of trauma is VERY HARD TO FORGET. It is not your fault or responsibility, but try to understand that she will probably ALWAYS FEEL REJECTED, if she isn't included in EVERYTHING. She needs therapy to help her develop coping skills. You can't control how she reacts to you respecting your daughter's wishes. TALK to your son about it and see if he can give you any insight into her. You can stand your ground without hurting her, but she has to understand that you are NOT REJECTING HER, she just CAN'T be a part of everything in your life. I hope you and she can find some solid, respectful way to connect, that gives you both what you want and need.
I don't understand why she can't call you mom. It sounds like she needs therapy. Advise her that you will set up a daughters trip but this trip has to be with your other daughter for a medical thing. Ask your other daughter if you can tell her what it is so she will calm down. Sounds like you DIL needs lots of love and attention do your best.