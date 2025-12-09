I Refused to Take My DIL on a Family Trip, She Made Me Regret This

Dear Bright Side,

My DIL grew up in foster care after her mom left her. Now, she likes to call me “Mom” even after I told her to stop: “Just call me Meg.”

One day, she found out I was planning a trip with my daughter. Imagine my shock when she called me just to say, “You liar! I can’t believe you planned a trip just with just one of your daughters. You said I’m family, too. You’re a fake mother!”

I told her the trip isn’t for fun but for medical reasons. My daughter isn’t ready to share anything with the rest of the family until everything is confirmed. She wouldn’t calm down and said she’s also my daughter since she married my son, so she should be included.

She insisted I should tell her this private matter because she believes she’s my daughter, too. I got angry and snapped, “I’m not your mom, and I’ll never be your mom!” Then asked her to leave me alone.

Two days later, I froze when I opened my door and saw her outside. She had a small box and her photo album from foster care. She said she wanted to “talk like a real mother and daughter” and show me her past so I’d “understand why she needs me.”

I didn’t know what to say. I felt awful, but also angry because she was still ignoring what I told her about my daughter’s privacy. She kept pushing me to promise she’d come on the trip. I told her again that this wasn’t about her. She stormed out and later told my son I “rejected her heart.”

I don’t know what to do, and I’m wondering if I should apologize.

Meg