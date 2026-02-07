I Refused to Help My Stepmom After Dad Died—She’s Not My Problem

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve been on my own since I was 21. Paid my own rent. Worked my way through college. Never asked my dad for anything. He remarried when I was 15, and honestly, I never clicked with my stepmom. She wasn’t mean but she made it clear I wasn’t her priority. Her son was. After I moved out, I barely visited. Maybe twice a year. We weren’t close but it was fine. Then last month, my dad passed away suddenly. Heart attack. I didn’t even get to say goodbye.

He left me his house. Everything was in my name. I didn’t expect it. I thought he’d leave it to her since they had been married for years. But he didn’t. When I told my stepmom she had to move out, she lost it. Screamed at me. Said, “He loved me. You just got paperwork. Where were you when he was sick? I was here every day.” She called me heartless. Cold. Said I was throwing her and her son out on the street. I told her I’d give her 40 days to find something. More than fair. She slammed the door in my face.