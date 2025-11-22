I Absolutely Refuse to Tolerate My DIL’s Laziness, My Son Deserves a Wife, Not a Freeloader

Dear Bright Side,

My son is 27. He is a good, handsome, hardworking man who puts in long hours to provide for his wife and their 5-month-old baby.

I drop by often—maybe more than my DIL likes, but someone has to make sure things are running properly. The last few times, I’ve found her lying in bed, scrolling through her phone, while the baby cries and the house looks like a disaster zone. Bottles scattered everywhere, laundry overflowing, dishes piled high.

My son comes home exhausted, only to pick up the mess she’s left behind. And last weekend was the last straw. When I walked in, my son was holding the baby with one arm and trying to cook dinner for him and my DIL with the other. And there she was—curled up in bed, watching Netflix.

I started cleaning up, fed the baby, and wiped the counters. I didn’t even ask her to get up because, honestly, I wanted to see if she would. She didn’t. She stayed right there.

When everything was finally done, I went to her room. She barely looked at me. Then she said, “You can’t imagine how exhausted I am.” That’s when I lost it.