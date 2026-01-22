Honestly, if someone laughed at my kid’s surgery, HR would’ve been the first thing I emailed too.
My Boss Treated My Child’s Surgery Like a Joke — I Went to HR
Tina’s letter:
Hello Bright Side,
This got way messier than I expected, and now I’m spiraling a bit. My daughter had surgery recently. Nothing life-or-death, but still surgery. She’s a kid, she was scared, and the recovery meant she couldn’t really move around much for a few days. I asked my boss for 3 days of working from home, so I could be around in case she needed help. Her response? She literally laughed and said, “Surgery? She’s not dying!”
I was honestly so shocked I didn’t even know what to say. I just kind of froze, and went back to my desk feeling like absolute crap. Here’s the part that really got under my skin though: later that same day, she approved her friend’s WFH request. No questions. No attitude. Just “sure, sounds good.” The reason? Something vague. That hurt, but I still didn’t say anything. I hate confrontation and didn’t want to be that employee.
Fast forward to the next day. I finally decided to file a complaint with HR. I kept it factual, no ranting. I documented 8 denied WFH requests from our team over the last few months and 6 approvals. Every single approval went to people who regularly go to lunch with her. Apparently HR took it seriously because later that day, my boss went completely pale when she got a call from them. Like, ghost-level white. She wouldn’t even make eye contact with anyone afterward.
Now I’m sitting here feeling, conflicted. Part of me feels justified because the comment about my kid was cruel and the favoritism feels blatant. Another part of me feels guilty, like I just ruined my work environment and painted a target on my back. So, Bright Side, would I be in the wrong for deciding to involve Human Resources instead of accepting the situation and moving on quietly? Did I do the right thing, or did I screw myself long-term here?
Thanks,
Tina.
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Tina!
- You didn’t “overreact,” you reacted — People love to label reasonable responses as “overreactions,” especially at work. But your boss laughed about your kid’s surgery. That’s not a gray area. That’s messed up. You didn’t storm into HR crying. You documented patterns. That’s adult, measured behavior. If anyone’s reaction was unprofessional, it wasn’t yours.
- Don’t trash-explain yourself to coworkers — If people notice the tension (and they will), resist the urge to over-explain or justify yourself. A simple “HR reached out to me about something I documented” is enough. The more you talk, the more room there is for things to get twisted. Silence can actually protect you here.
- This might’ve helped your team more than you realize — Even if no one ever says it, someone else on that team probably felt relieved when HR called her. Favoritism poisons morale quietly. You might’ve been the first person willing to say, “Hey, this pattern isn’t okay,” and that matters more than you think.
Situations like these also show how speaking up can bring accountability and positive change in the workplace. With the right support and perspective, employees can protect their well-being while encouraging healthier, more respectful work environments.
This is exactly why people are scared to go to HR sometimes HR protects themselves and management, not employees. Your post may inspire others, but it might also make you a target.
Your boss is heartless.. if she can't empathize with an employees child what the point of working for her...??