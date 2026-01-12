I Refused to Be Used at Work—My Coworker Convinced Everyone I’m the Problem

Hello Bright Side,

So I’m still so pissed over this and honestly don’t even know how to process it. I have this coworker who constantly tries to dump her work on me under the guise of “teamwork.” I’m talking stuff that’s clearly her responsibility. Most of the time I try to brush it off or redirect politely, but last week she took it up a notch.

She literally dropped a massive folder on my desk without asking and went, “Need this by 3pm.” I, not-so-politely, slid it back across and said, “Do your own work.” She just smiled at me in this, weird, unnerving way and left.