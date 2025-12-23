I Refused to Hire My Friend After He Lied on His Résumé, Everyone Says I Humiliated Him

According to my friend, Darren told him that exaggerating experience was normal and claiming a degree was “just how you get your foot in the door.” Well, this way, he didn’t make up the lies on his own; he was following a manipulative family member’s advice.

But anyway, a lie is a lie. He told everyone that I didn’t help him to get a job, and now everyone is on me. Telling me that hiring him won’t hurt anyone and that I humiliated him.

I can’t stop asking myself: was I holding him accountable... or punishing him for trusting the wrong person? What would you do if you were in my shoes?

Thank you in advance,

George