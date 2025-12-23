He's the one who's not your friend. After verifying his lies he'd have expected you to do his job. The one he's not qualified for. Tell these people "Well, why don't you take in the resume and help him get a job. One that he can't do. Then let me know how it's going." Of course they can't, for some reason.
I Refused to Hire My Friend After He Lied on His Résumé, Everyone Says I Humiliated Him
Friends and career conflicts often collide when personal relationships intersect with professional decisions. Situations involving favoritism, manipulation, or misleading advice can create tension, leaving individuals torn between loyalty, ethics, and maintaining healthy boundaries.
George’s letter:
Hello, Bright Side,
I need some perspective because I’m stuck in the middle of a conflict. I’m a hiring manager, and recently a friend, Gregor, applied for an open role on my team. I honestly wanted him to get a fair shot, no favoritism, just a clean process.
HR screened his résumé, and that’s when it all went sideways. No degree, inflated experience, and some dates that straight-up didn’t add up.
I had to tell him we couldn’t move forward. And man, he cornered me in the hallway, panicked, practically begging me to figure it out somehow with HR. I stayed firm, and he snapped at me, calling me a fake friend. I was stunned.
The next morning, we both went to HR’s office, and before I could speak, out of nowhere, he dropped the real reason he was so desperate: his uncle Darren helped him “fix up” the résumé.
According to my friend, Darren told him that exaggerating experience was normal and claiming a degree was “just how you get your foot in the door.” Well, this way, he didn’t make up the lies on his own; he was following a manipulative family member’s advice.
But anyway, a lie is a lie. He told everyone that I didn’t help him to get a job, and now everyone is on me. Telling me that hiring him won’t hurt anyone and that I humiliated him.
I can’t stop asking myself: was I holding him accountable... or punishing him for trusting the wrong person? What would you do if you were in my shoes?
Thank you in advance,
George
He's the one who's not your friend. After verifying his lies he'd have expected you to do his job. The one he's not qualified for. Tell these people "Well, why don't you take in the resume and help him get a job. One that he can't do. Then let me know how it's going." Of course they can't, for some reason.
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, George. It takes a lot of courage to be this open about something so complicated.
- Separate the person from the action — Your friend messed up, yeah. But remember, he’s not a villain; he just followed terrible advice. It’s okay to hold him accountable without hating him. Keep the lines clear: “I can’t hire you” isn’t “I don’t love you,” and it’s not “You’re a bad person.”
- Speak your truth calmly — You’re tempted to explain everything, but sometimes less is more. You can say, “I can’t bend the rules, and that’s not personal,” without getting dragged into a lecture or emotional attack. Stick to facts and your reasoning; don’t get sidetracked by guilt trips.
- Don’t let drama dictate your career — It’s easy to let guilt or pressure make you bend the rules, especially for family or friends. But you’re running a team, not a charity. If you start hiring people because of tension, you’ll regret it later. Keep your professional decisions professional if your heart wants to play peacemaker.
With patience, reflection, and clear boundaries, individuals can navigate these tricky situations while preserving both family relationships and professional integrity. Approaching challenges thoughtfully often leads to personal growth and stronger, healthier connections in the long run.
Comments
He humiliated himself by lying/cutting corners. Did he expect that to end well?
HE LIED, HE KNEW HE WAS LYING. YOU DIDN'T TELL HIM TO LIE. HE TRIED TO BLAME YOU, for his lack of character. YES, HE IS the villain, in this scenario. Have the people who are saying THAT YOU HUMILIATED HIM, and that HIRING him, WON'T hurt anyone, EVER HAD A JOB? Do they expect YOU to carry him? By their logic, hiring a pool cleaner to work on the power lines "won't hurt anyone". That shit ONLY works on the SOAP OPERAS. You did nothing wrong, and you Don't owe anyone any apology or explanation.