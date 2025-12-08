I Refused to Let My Boyfriend’s Dream Become My Second Job, I’m Not His Free Labor

Hey Bright Side,

My BF started this podcast a while ago. At first, it was cute and fun, I loved helping him brainstorm ideas, do the editing, clean up episodes, make graphics, social posts, the whole nine yards. I thought we were in it together.

Fast-forward a few months, and I’m spending 15+ hours a week on this thing, unpaid, while he films maybe 5 hours a week. I wasn’t complaining because I liked being involved, until he landed a $2,000 sponsorship.