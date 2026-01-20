I Refuse to Be My Friend’s Personal Sponsor — He Can’t Find a Normal Job

Dear Paul,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



Stop trying to save the version of him that existed before the loss, and deal with the person he is right now. You already did more than most people ever would. You didn’t lend pocket change; you put your future home on hold to stabilize his life for six full months.



That wasn’t a favor, that was a lifeline. The problem isn’t that you stopped helping. The problem is that somewhere along the way, your support quietly turned into an expectation, and the moment you couldn’t meet it, he rewrote the story to make you the obstacle instead of his circumstances.



A second interview doesn’t disappear because someone missed an Uber. Job offers don’t hinge on one friend’s bank account. That accusation is grief talking, yes, but it’s also deflection.



If you drain the last of your savings now, you won’t be “fixing” anything. You’ll just be creating two people in crisis instead of one. The kindest, most honest thing you can do is acknowledge his pain without taking responsibility for outcomes you don’t control.



You can offer emotional support, help him plan, even sit with him while he makes calls, but the money stops here. Saving yourself is not betrayal. It’s the only reason you were able to help him at all in the first place.