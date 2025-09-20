My Best Friend Used Me for Money for Years, So I Gave Her the Most Expensive Revenge

Hello Bright Side,

I never thought money would ruin a friendship, but lately that is exactly what seems to be happening. My best friend and I have known each other for years, and I have always tried to be there for her. Whenever she said she was broke, I would cover her rent, groceries, or small bills without asking questions. At first I felt good about helping her, but over time, it became a habit and an expectation.

The problem is, she never really tried to pay me back. Each time she would say she was struggling and I told myself it was fine because that is what friends are for. But it started to wear me down. I realized I was the only one making sacrifices, while she lived as if someone else would always step in to fix things.

One evening, she asked me for 2000 dollars. She said I was doing better financially so it should not be a big deal for me. That comment stung. I had worked hard to keep myself stable, and it felt unfair to be told it was my responsibility to support her. I finally said no.