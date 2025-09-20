My Best Friend Used Me for Money for Years, So I Gave Her the Most Expensive Revenge
Money and friendship rarely mix well. One woman’s story about lending cash to her best friend shows just how messy things can get when support turns into expectation. What started as a simple favor quickly spiraled into a painful lesson about trust and boundaries.
Here is her story:
Hello Bright Side,
I never thought money would ruin a friendship, but lately that is exactly what seems to be happening. My best friend and I have known each other for years, and I have always tried to be there for her. Whenever she said she was broke, I would cover her rent, groceries, or small bills without asking questions. At first I felt good about helping her, but over time, it became a habit and an expectation.
The problem is, she never really tried to pay me back. Each time she would say she was struggling and I told myself it was fine because that is what friends are for. But it started to wear me down. I realized I was the only one making sacrifices, while she lived as if someone else would always step in to fix things.
One evening, she asked me for 2000 dollars. She said I was doing better financially so it should not be a big deal for me. That comment stung. I had worked hard to keep myself stable, and it felt unfair to be told it was my responsibility to support her. I finally said no.
The very next day, I saw a post on her social media. She wrote about how some people are selfish and only care about themselves, even though they have everything. It was not hard to figure out who she meant. I felt anger and embarrassment wash over me. Here I was, the person who had helped her again and again, being painted as the villain in front of everyone.
I decided I could not let it slide. I took a screenshot of the post and messaged her. I reminded her of all the money she owed me and said that after publicly shaming me, I wanted it all back. I even warned her that I would take further steps if she refused.
I know friendships are supposed to be about trust and support, but this crossed a line for me. I never expected to be betrayed like this, and it hurts to know how little she values everything I did for her.
Did I overreact by demanding my money back and threatening action, or was I finally standing up for myself?
Sincerely,
Candice.
Avoid guilt traps.
When someone says you have it better so you should help, that is emotional pressure, not a fair request. Your hard work and money are not open to everyone else’s decisions. Learn to recognize guilt-based requests and remind yourself that saying no is not selfish. A true friend should want your support, not demand it. If the relationship only works when you give in, that is not real friendship.
Keep financial records.
If you do lend money, even to close friends, note it down. This avoids confusion later and gives you a clear reminder of what is owed. It may feel awkward to write it down or mention repayment, but it shows you value accountability. A simple message or a note in your phone is enough to keep track. When money is involved, being organized prevents arguments in the future.
Know when to walk away.
If a friend constantly takes without giving back, the relationship is not balanced. Sometimes the healthiest choice is distance, even if it is painful. Walking away does not mean you hate them; it means you are choosing peace over stress. You deserve relationships where kindness is mutual. Letting go of one-sided friendships creates space for healthier connections.
Read this next: More surprising family dramas that will make you question where the line between love and expectation should be.
My Parents Expected Me to Spend My Money on Them Because I Am Childless, but I Refused