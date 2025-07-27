My Parents Expected Me to Spend My Money on Them Because I Am Childless, but I Refused

Dear Bright Side,

I am single and childless by choice. I also earn well and am rather rich. The rest of my family isn’t starving, but they aren’t all that well-off. So now, every time my family needs money, they turn to me. I have paid for vacations, remodelling, and even covered debts for my parents, my sister, and her family.



I love them to bits, but I am tired of bankrolling them. It’s like I am their personal ATM. Recently, my parents asked me to pay for their dream cruise. It was very expensive, and I felt uncomfortable spending so much. So I refused. Then, my mom called, furiously yelling at me, “Why can’t you spend this much? Can’t you give us a gift? We spend so much money on your college and education. You don’t have a husband or children; what do you need so much money for?”