My Parents Expected Me to Spend My Money on Them Because I Am Childless, but I Refused
We often extend grace to our families, offering help when they’re in need. Supporting loved ones rarely feels like a burden, until the dynamic shifts and financial help turns into exploitation. One Bright Side reader, Jillian, reached out to share her story and ask for our perspective on her troubling situation.
Jillian was her family’s ATM.
Dear Bright Side,
I am single and childless by choice. I also earn well and am rather rich. The rest of my family isn’t starving, but they aren’t all that well-off. So now, every time my family needs money, they turn to me. I have paid for vacations, remodelling, and even covered debts for my parents, my sister, and her family.
I love them to bits, but I am tired of bankrolling them. It’s like I am their personal ATM. Recently, my parents asked me to pay for their dream cruise. It was very expensive, and I felt uncomfortable spending so much. So I refused. Then, my mom called, furiously yelling at me, “Why can’t you spend this much? Can’t you give us a gift? We spend so much money on your college and education. You don’t have a husband or children; what do you need so much money for?”
I was shocked, mortified even, by the greed I heard in her voice. It’s not like I haven’t paid for their vacations before, but honestly, spending thousands of dollars on a cruise felt like too much of an overspend to me. My refusal was firm but polite. I don’t really understand. Am I their daughter or just an ATM?
I’m hurt and angry at the same time, and torn between completely cutting my parents and family off and trying to make them understand my POV. What should I do?
Jillian Surrey
Dear Jillian, your anger and hurt are absolutely valid. You’re absolutely right in trying to set boundaries. Sadly, it looks like your family is trying to emotionally and financially manipulate you, trying to guilt you into giving more money. But being family doesn’t entitle someone to access to your wallet. Here’s how you might start responding to this, both emotionally and practically.
You don’t owe your family financial help, period!
- Recognize the exploitation: You seem to have constantly helped out your family, without complaint, because you love them. Now that you have chosen to curtail the financial aspect, they are trying to guilt you into doing more, which is a big red flag. Your family is not entitled to your money, and any past expenses incurred for your education do not automatically become debt. They are trying to turn parenting into an investment.
- No means no: To refuse, with your reason, is your right. “No,” is a complete sentence, and frankly, you’re not denying them necessities. All you are doing is drawing the line at excessive luxury spend, which is more than reasonable.
- You don’t owe your family money: When it comes to family, money cannot be the language of life. Just because you are single and child-free does not mean you are a piggy bank for everyone to delve into.
- Stand firm behind your decision: Be very clear that you see that you are being taken for a ride, and it stops here and now. There will be no more frivolous spending on your dime, and they can take their own vacation or do their remodelling only when they can afford it. You have paid for enough.
- Give them a chance, but make yourself the priority: If they are willing to understand and respect your decision, the family love and bond will remain strong. But if the guilt-tripping, financial manipulation, and emotional toxicity continue, you need to step back to protect yourself. Frankly, if they see you more as an ATM than a family member, you deserve better.
Advice from Bright Side readers:
Here’s some more help from Bright Side readers, who commented on a similar, recent story, where a financially stable daughter was being manipulated to pay for a family’s vacation, even when she decided she wouldn’t be joining them.
- “Who on earth plans a vacation without any money in their pocket? Good for you to draw the line. The sheer entitlement is outrageous. There is a difference between need and greed.” © Steven Barnum / Bright Side
- It’s best to explain absolutely NOTHING, EXCEPT that you’re not going and no, you won’t pay for any part of the trip. The expectations are beyond insane, so don’t let anyone guilt trip you! © Janet Pattison / Bright Side
- Wow... You said you couldn’t go, and the family was all, “but we can still have your money, right?” They literally couldn’t care less for you as a person, to the point that they don’t care about whether you’re present or not physically as long as your money is. You are right. You are just an ATM to them. Turn off the tap and walk away for good. © Woman / Bright Side
Blood may be thicker than water, but it also has to come sans greed if family relationships are important. Else, money-minded family members, no matter how close, can always be avoided for your own mental health. Once you are able to keep what you earn, here’s an article about saving money.