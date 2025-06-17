7 Ways You’re Secretly Overspending (and How to Stop)

Grabbing a coffee on the go can feel like a time-saver, and after all, it’s not that expensive. It feels like a small reward, a comforting pause in a hectic day. Just a few dollars, easy to overlook. But when that quick pick-me-up becomes a daily habit, this “small treat” quietly grows into a sizable overspending habit.

One cup here, another there, and before you know it, you’ve spent hundreds over the year—money that could have gone toward your savings. The goal isn’t to cut out joy, but to choose it with intention. Going out for a cuppa as a treat is good, on a routine, just make one at home.

Bonus tip: never drink coffee just before you shop, as studies prove it can actually make you spend more!