12 Stories That Show Empathy and Compassion Don’t Need Words to Be Heard

My upstairs neighbor stomped around every night. I got used to it. Then one night, it stopped. A full week of silence. I finally knocked to check on her. No answer.

I called the building manager. When they opened the door, I froze when I saw her. She was sitting on the floor surrounded by boxes. The apartment was half-packed. A suitcase by the door. She had headphones.

She looked up and said, “I went to stay with my daughter for a week. I’m moving to a ground floor unit. I have Parkinson’s. The walking gets hard at night.

I knew I was keeping you up. I just couldn’t afford to move until now. That’s for you. Every night I kept you up. I wanted to apologize.”

She pointed to a small plant on the windowsill. A tiny succulent in a clay pot. On the bottom she’d written: “Sorry for all the noise. From the ‘quiet’ neighbor upstairs.”