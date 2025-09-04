12 Photos That Prove Eyebrows May Change Your Face Like a Celebrity Plastic Surgeon

Eyebrows aren’t just facial hair; they can totally make or break your look. These 12 side-by-side photos show how drastically these tiny bushes above your eyes can change the way you look. Brace for an unforgettable rollercoaster of contrasts and pure magic!
1. Proving that miracles can happen, my personal eyebrow transformation. 22 on the left, and 28 on the right.
2. My eyebrows in 2015 vs. today
- “Eyebrows are awesome, but you’re looking so healthy! I hope you’re proud of yourself 🌷”
© waldbeeren / Reddit
3. Eyebrows make a huge difference (plus 5 years)
4. I put this before and after together to show my weight loss (90 lbs), and realized that my eyebrows also greatly improved.
5. I used to shave mine off and draw them back in
6. Myself at age 19 and now at 25. Thankfully they grew back after all that plucking; what was I thinking...
- “It’s amazing how you look younger on the right than the left. Your eyebrows now suit you very well.” © Keesinka / Reddit
7. I’ve come a long way. Many thanks to the very honest Redditor I came across about 2 years ago! I REALLY needed it.
8. BEFORE/AFTER: still mad I spent a year walking around looking like the photo on the left (2015)! Also crazy to think I was using the same product in both pics...
9. My eyebrow journey: before (2012) and after (2019)
10. I used to overpluck my eyebrows.. I’ve thankfully stopped.
- “My poor wife overplucked her eyebrows for too long and now they don’t grow back, and they’re practically nothing. She has to draw them on to go in public. Luckily she does a great job drawing them, but that is one of her greatest regrets in life is forever ruining her eyebrows.” © BadSmash4 / Reddit
12. I thinned my eyebrows to have a less angry face
Life does not stand still, and things change every day. At first, they don’t seem huge, but if you compare the same things with a difference of a few years, the progress becomes obvious. Some people put in time and effort and achieve amazing results. Here are 15 People Who Deserve to Be Called the Winners of Transformation and we sincerely admire their awesome results.