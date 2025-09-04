12 Photos That Prove Eyebrows May Change Your Face Like a Celebrity Plastic Surgeon

Eyebrows aren’t just facial hair; they can totally make or break your look. These 12 side-by-side photos show how drastically these tiny bushes above your eyes can change the way you look. Brace for an unforgettable rollercoaster of contrasts and pure magic!

1. Proving that miracles can happen, my personal eyebrow transformation. 22 on the left, and 28 on the right.

“Love to see it. Your natural ones suit you so well too...you look like young Demi Moore!” © PBandJaya / Reddit



2. My eyebrows in 2015 vs. today

“Eyebrows are awesome, but you’re looking so healthy! I hope you’re proud of yourself 🌷”

© waldbeeren / Reddit

3. Eyebrows make a huge difference (plus 5 years)

“You made yourself 5 years younger.” © tommior / Reddit

4. I put this before and after together to show my weight loss (90 lbs), and realized that my eyebrows also greatly improved.

“And such beautiful eyes. Keep up the great work!” © quasimodoca / Reddit

5. I used to shave mine off and draw them back in

“So much better! Doesn’t even look like the same person.” © milyvanily / Reddit

6. Myself at age 19 and now at 25. Thankfully they grew back after all that plucking; what was I thinking...

“It’s amazing how you look younger on the right than the left. Your eyebrows now suit you very well.” © Keesinka / Reddit



7. I’ve come a long way. Many thanks to the very honest Redditor I came across about 2 years ago! I REALLY needed it.

“Suits your face structure much better! Very pretty ✌” © math9266 / Reddit

8. BEFORE/AFTER: still mad I spent a year walking around looking like the photo on the left (2015)! Also crazy to think I was using the same product in both pics...

“I am seriously happy for you.” © sprechenzie / Reddit

9. My eyebrow journey: before (2012) and after (2019)

10. I used to overpluck my eyebrows.. I’ve thankfully stopped.

“My poor wife overplucked her eyebrows for too long and now they don’t grow back, and they’re practically nothing. She has to draw them on to go in public. Luckily she does a great job drawing them, but that is one of her greatest regrets in life is forever ruining her eyebrows.” © BadSmash4 / Reddit

11. Me in 2019 vs 2022.

“tbh i honestly think a middle of the two would look great on you( my opinion tho)” © Unknown author / Reddit

12. I thinned my eyebrows to have a less angry face

“The thicker brows are awesome IMO” © kaufeeandtee / Reddit

“You have great natural brows. No need to thin them!” © noneya79 / Reddit