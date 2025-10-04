My Mom Left Me Everything in Her Will — Now My Brother Wants My Inheritance

Hi Bright Side Team!

When my mom died last year, it wasn’t sudden — I’d been her full-time caregiver for years. I moved back home, handled meds, cooked, cleaned, and sat up through countless ER runs. My brothers? Holiday visits and the occasional “thinking of you” text.

So when she left me the house and savings, I wasn’t surprised. Mom always said, “You gave up your life for me, and I want you secure.”

Enter my brother Mark. Barely came to visit twice a year, but the second he heard, he demanded we “split it three ways.” When I refused, he accused me of manipulating her, then sent a lawyer to contest the will.

Now my family’s split: half say I should share to “keep the peace,” half say stand firm. Am I protecting Mom’s wishes—or just destroying what’s left of this family?

Helena