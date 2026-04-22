I Refused to Recreate My Late Mom’s Recipes for My MIL’s Party

Hello Bright Side,

Okay, I honestly don’t even know where to start, so sorry if this is all over the place. My MIL has always been intense. Very traditional, very “a good wife does XYZ,” you get the idea. I’ve tried to keep the peace for years, but this weekend kinda broke me.

She decided to host a huge family gathering. Like 40 people. And instead of, I don’t know, hiring caterers, she told me I’d be cooking everything.