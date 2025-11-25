woman really are good at party planning, i wont even think party gathered by man
I Absolutely Refused to Be the “Office Party Planner” Just Because I’m a Woman
Workplace gender bias and subtle discrimination still impact many employees, from sexist comments to unfair “office housework” expectations. These situations can create toxic environments, stress, and burnout. This article explores real experiences and practical ways to respond.
Janet’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
Honestly, I’m still kinda shaking from this whole thing, so apologies if this is rambly. So I’ve been a data analyst for about 5 years. I love my job. Numbers make sense to me. People... not so much.
Especially my new boss. Last week, he calls me into his office and says, super casually, “Hey, I need you to start planning the office parties and team events. Women are just better at that stuff.”
I laughed at first because I thought it was a joke?? Nope. I told him, “That’s not my job. I’ve got actual deadlines to hit.” He instantly goes from zero to condescending and snaps, “Hey, who signs your paycheck?”
Really? I just gave him this tight little smile and said, “Sure, I’ll look into it,” because I wasn’t about to get into a screaming match in his doorway.
What he didn’t know: I’ve been documenting every questionable comment he’s made since he started. Dates, direct quotes, emails, even noting which coworkers were around during each incident. This wasn’t some one-off thing, this was just the latest straw.
After I walked out of his office, I had this moment of, “Nope. We’re not doing this again. He is weirdo.”
Instead of going to complain to my work friends like I usually do, I marched straight to HR with my little folder of receipts. HR actually took it seriously (shocking, I know). A couple coworkers agreed to back me up on what they’d heard, and now there’s an “ongoing investigation,” which I’m trying not to get my hopes up about because... corporate.
But still, at least something’s happening. And honestly? I’m just exhausted.
So... Bright Side, did I handle this right? Has anyone else dealt with something like this at work? Should I be preparing for retaliation or looking for a new job?
Best,
Janet
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Janet, seriously, it takes guts to lay all that out. Whatever you decide to do next, just know you’re not overreacting and you’ve got people in your corner.
- Find allies before you find enemies — You’d be surprised how many coworkers are quietly watching the same bad behavior you’re dealing with. Before you assume you’re alone in this, casually test the waters with people you trust. Not gossip, just checking if they’ve noticed similar things. Having even one “Yep, I saw that too” person can make the world feel less heavy.
- Don’t let them cram ‘emotional labor’ into your job description — People love smuggling “soft skills” onto women’s plates like it’s complimentary bread at a restaurant. It’s not. It’s work. And you already have a job.
The next time your boss tries to shove a party-planning task your way, just ask, “What do you want me to deprioritize to fit this in?” Watch how fast they backpedal when responsibility becomes their problem.
- Don’t be afraid to be ‘that person’ - You know how people whisper “Ugh, she went to HR”? Yeah, well, you know why they whisper it? Because those are the folks who actually change stuff.
Advocating for yourself isn’t being difficult, it’s being awake. There’s power in refusing to accept the bare minimum.
By recognizing these patterns and sharing stories openly, we can push workplaces toward fairer, more respectful cultures. With the right support and strategies, employees can reclaim their confidence and feel empowered to create real change.
