I Absolutely Refused to Be the “Office Party Planner” Just Because I’m a Woman

Hey Bright Side,

Honestly, I’m still kinda shaking from this whole thing, so apologies if this is rambly. So I’ve been a data analyst for about 5 years. I love my job. Numbers make sense to me. People... not so much.

Especially my new boss. Last week, he calls me into his office and says, super casually, “Hey, I need you to start planning the office parties and team events. Women are just better at that stuff.”