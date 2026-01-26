I Lost a $120K Job Over a Ridiculous Interview Test

Hey, Bright Side,

I recently underwent a three-round, heartbreaking interview process at a major firm. I aced every technical test and bonded with the team, but a few days later, I got a cold rejection email. When I reached out for feedback, the HR manager’s response floored me. She said, “You left your coffee cup on the table after the final interview. That shows poor character and a lack of responsibility!”

I was confused—I had been so focused on the high-stakes conversation that I simply forgot a disposable cup. I politely asked for a second chance to prove my “character,” but she just laughed and hung up the phone. I sent a final, professional thank-you email, but I couldn’t let it go.

I decided to post a detailed review online exposing their “secret coffee cup test.” I didn’t even mention the company name, but I described the office and the process so perfectly that commenters figured out exactly who they were within hours. The post went viral, and now other former candidates are coming forward with similar stories of being rejected for tiny, “secret” infractions.

Now, the company is furious and sent me a cease-and-desist, claiming I’m damaging their brand reputation.

So, Bright Side, did I do the right thing by warning others, or was I just being bitter? Should I ignore the legal threats, or did I cross a line by exposing their hiring process?

Best

Helen K.