My Dream Company Ghosted Me After I Quit — Then HR Called Begging Me to Come Back

Dear Zena,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us. Don’t make this decision about geography, make it about who showed you who they are under pressure.



This isn’t just a quirky HR mistake. They cut your salary by $25K after you resigned, prepared to move, and reorganized your life. That tells you something very specific about how they operate: when it’s convenient for them, agreements are flexible.



And when you push back, they don’t negotiate, they cancel and ghost. The only reason they came crawling back is that something on their end fell apart. Maybe their second-choice candidate declined. Maybe a department head pushed back.



But none of that changes the fact that they were comfortable detonating your livelihood without warning. If you go back, you won’t be walking into your “dream job.” You’ll be walking into a company that already tried to see how little they could get you for.



And the next time there’s a budget cut, restructuring, or leadership shuffle, you’ll remember this moment, and so will they. The competitor, on the other hand, hasn’t played games with you. They offered more money. They’re covering relocation. They’ve acted like they actually want you there.



Yes, it’s another state. Yes, that’s scary. But careers are long, and reputations matter. Starting with a company that respects you from day one is worth more than proximity comfort, especially this early in the relationship.

If staying near family is your top life priority, that’s valid. But don’t stay because it feels safer. Stay only if you’re willing to accept that this first incident is likely a preview, not a one-time fluke. When someone shows you how they handle power, believe them.

Right now, only one of these companies has handled it with integrity.