I Passed the Interview—Then the Test Started Looking Like a Job

“The interview process took nearly a month. Two video calls, one case discussion, and a final conversation with the hiring manager that ended with, “We really like you. You passed the interview.”

A few hours later, HR emailed. There was just one final step: a “practical test” to see how I worked in real conditions. They said it would take about a week but stressed it was standard and part of their process.

I hesitated. A full week sounded like a lot. But the role paid well, and I didn’t want to seem difficult at the last stage. I agreed.

They sent detailed instructions. Daily deadlines. Slack access. Even feedback after each submission.

By the third day, it didn’t feel like a test anymore—it felt like a real project. I was solving actual problems, fixing things they said were “urgent,” and revising based on stakeholder comments.

I kept telling myself it was worth it.

On the final day, I submitted everything and thanked them for the opportunity. HR replied that they’d be in touch “very soon.”

They weren’t.

After a week of silence, I followed up. No response. Another week passed. Then I received a short email saying they’d “decided to move forward with a candidate whose experience aligned more closely with current needs.”

That was it. I didn’t say anything. I assumed there was nothing I could do.

Two months later, I got another email from the same company. They wanted to interview me again.

The role was listed as “new,” the salary was lower, and the job description included experience with a system I had helped design—during that unpaid test week.

That’s when I realized the interview hadn’t failed.

I replied and asked if this was a mistake. HR apologized and said my information “wasn’t properly documented in the system.”

That’s when it hit me. They hadn’t rejected me and moved on.

They’d used my work, forgotten I existed, and started the process all over again."