18 People Who Turned Old Junk Into Absolute Masterpieces

A pile of unwanted items in the corner of the garage, a broken chair on the balcony, food packaging... For most, this is trash, but for some, it’s pure gold. These are people who don’t wait for inspiration — they dust off, grab sandpaper and paint, and transform old things into true works of art.

I have been upcycling used whip cream chargers for the past few years.

I turned regular light bulbs into Christmas ornaments.

I had a lamp. Decorated it with old wallpaper.

I give a second life to bread tags — I paint cats on them and make magnets.

Upcycled an old cabinet to dollhouse. It took me over a week!

In a toy store, this one would cost a fortune! © 1920MCMLibrarian / Reddit

Jeans that I don’t wear have been put to use again this time.

I had this vintage hand mirror but the back was broken, so I painted it!

I bought T-shirts at a thrift store and made a fairy costume out of them!

Made a cozy dog bed out of an old TV.

My old jacket got a new life! Painted it with an airbrush.

Cat hammock from old bicycle tubes

Barbie Malibu Dream House to bird house

Here’s what my parents did to an old Singer sewing machine.

Haven’t seen better idea and craft for a long time. © Accomplished-Arm3462 / Reddit

Upcycled old rug and used as canvas.

I want a tattoo like this across my entire back! © LaMasDura98 / Reddit

I carve designs into old records that no longer play and give them a second life as a clock.

I got old bowling lanes for free and made floors out of them throughout the house except the bathroom.

A hoodie from an old double-size blanket

Hand-painted denim trench