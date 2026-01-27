20 People Who Turned Simple Hobbies Into True Masterpieces
18 hours ago
We never get tired of praising talented craftsmen who always come up with something extraordinary. Today, you can find anything in real or online stores, yet people still manage to create something stunning. Sometimes you look at these creations and can’t believe they were handmade. And now, we really want a duck crochet shrug of our own.
My final wool felt piece of this year
- This is impossible to make from wool. A fabulous end of the year! © LottieCupcake / Reddit
Made my friend’s pup with sand in a bottle.
My first attempt at combining embroidery and felt
My mom asked for a “spice tree” for Christmas.
A tiny love story: tomato met sardine.
My most favorite thing I’ve made this year. By the way, the outfit is removable.
About 30 days ago I finished my first ever carving project. After that, I think I took on a project that was probably too big for me as a beginner.
Do you guys like my needle painting?
Perhaps, it’s time to show off my coffee scoop carved from maple.
I made a new chicken coop! With lots of art on it, reminds me of a circus thing.
I helped my fiancé with his “surprise” for his secret Santa. A cardboard suitcase filled with paper travel gear (and gifts).
My favorite handmade project of 2025!
A Christmas gift for a bike enthusiast. What started out being made with love quickly turned into being made with rage and panic with the holiday approaching. But it turned out pretty great.
I threw a costume party and knitted this hat for it. No patterns, pure improvisation.
My gingerbread house took 3rd place in the competition this year.
- What won 1st and 2nd? They’ve got to be stunning if this placed behind them. This is incredible! © Disneyhorse / Reddit
Needed a new Christmas Tree topper so I decided to make one. I used an angel pattern but tweaked it just a little.
I just learned about New Year’s lemon pigs and had to felt one.
A little project for a friend. Here’s how the doors looked before and after.
Ginger greenhouse. There turned out to be much more work than planned.
A year ago, I started this project but abandoned it. And finally, I finished it. What the duck crochet shrug!
We know our readers are incredibly creative people. Show off your creations!
And here are more handmade creations that seem almost magical.
