15 Couples Who Found the Funny in Everyday Chaos

Relationships
20 hours ago
15 Couples Who Found the Funny in Everyday Chaos

Sometimes it feels like living together is an endless sitcom, where each episode is funnier than the last. And the most talented scriptwriters are ordinary couples who come up with mini-skits every day without even trying hard. Get ready to laugh and see yourself in every episode.

My wife never finishes her coffee! So, I made her a custom mug.

My husband decorated the house early for the holidays this year. The reason? “It’s Simon’s favorite holiday.”

When we met, he didn’t like cats. Now he’s a full-blown cat person.

There’s even room for exes.

  • When I met my (now) husband, he had a mug with a picture of an ex-girlfriend drinking out of a mug with a picture of him on it. So naturally I took a selfie of me drinking out of it and made it into a mug for him. © LittleWhiteBoots / Reddit

The way my girlfriend slices pizza

  • If the cutting tool isn’t sufficiently sharp, you just end up with disembodied pepperonis. There’s a method to this madness. © Lil_Xanathar / Reddit

Stole a can of Pepsi from my fiancé of 9 years. This is how I find my Terry’s chocolate orange.

My girlfriend found the engagement ring a week before I was going to propose.

Cheryl Cadwell
9 hours ago

Well, when you BUY an engagement ring, you shouldn't need to WAIT to give it. If YOU are SURE, WHY WOULD YOU?

-
-
Reply

I’ve had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn’t occur to me until too late... So much for surprises.

When you say you can’t stand Twilight, but you get all the jokes from it.

  • My wife buys the weirdest things. She bought sparkle spray recently. When it arrived, I asked her what she was planning on doing with it. Of course, she sprays herself.
    My response, “You’re sparkly.” Her response, “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.” $8 well spent. © Unknown author / Reddit

My wife just did this... Did I marry a maniac?

My husband with the cat last night. He took up the whole bed, but I didn’t have the heart to wake him.

My boyfriend’s favorite snack is cereal with yogurt or milk, soaked for at least 20 minutes for maximum softening.

Here they are, double standards.

  • When we worked nearby, my wife scolded me for not dropping by her workplace from time to time and not doing those little things that spouses do for each other. It’s understandable; it’s easy to fall into a routine.
    Now our workplaces are a 30-minute drive apart. So today, she needed to go to a store nearby, and did she stop by to say hello? NO! But I still love my wife very much. © That-Reception-4793 / Reddit

My wife said she’s nearly filled a 512GB iPhone and needs a 1TB. This is what I found when I looked at her storage.

Julianna Carson
17 hours ago

Even if I saved every single message I'd ever sent or received in my entire life, I don't think it would be anywhere near 253 GB!

-
-
Reply

Had a conversation with my husband yesterday about not leaving the toilet paper roll empty... Today I find this. So close.

My wife’s ear left an imprint on my chest.

Sometimes everything is clear without words.

  • My husband comes into the room where I am, smiles, and says something that makes no sense because I have no clue what the other 150 sentences he said while on a whole different floor were. And he goes like, “I did it again?” Yeah, right. But it always makes me laugh that he thinks I can hear him just fine over 2 different floors. © SaltyGrapefruits / Reddit

Living together is never perfect, but that’s precisely where its main charm lies. The couples in our article proved once again: the more things to do, the more reasons to smile.

And here are happy couples whose love is big enough for the whole life together.

Preview photo credit Obvious-Swimming-332 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads