15 Couples Who Found the Funny in Everyday Chaos
Sometimes it feels like living together is an endless sitcom, where each episode is funnier than the last. And the most talented scriptwriters are ordinary couples who come up with mini-skits every day without even trying hard. Get ready to laugh and see yourself in every episode.
My wife never finishes her coffee! So, I made her a custom mug.
My husband decorated the house early for the holidays this year. The reason? “It’s Simon’s favorite holiday.”
There’s even room for exes.
- When I met my (now) husband, he had a mug with a picture of an ex-girlfriend drinking out of a mug with a picture of him on it. So naturally I took a selfie of me drinking out of it and made it into a mug for him. © LittleWhiteBoots / Reddit
The way my girlfriend slices pizza
- If the cutting tool isn’t sufficiently sharp, you just end up with disembodied pepperonis. There’s a method to this madness. © Lil_Xanathar / Reddit
Stole a can of Pepsi from my fiancé of 9 years. This is how I find my Terry’s chocolate orange.
- Please leave him at the altar and say, “Hope you enjoyed the chocolate orange.” © Ok-Ice2942 / Reddit
My girlfriend found the engagement ring a week before I was going to propose.
Well, when you BUY an engagement ring, you shouldn't need to WAIT to give it. If YOU are SURE, WHY WOULD YOU?
I’ve had the ring for a little over 2 months now. Hid it behind some old books on the shelves in my office. After some of our friends started posting old yearbook photos in our group chat, she ran to go look through our yearbooks too. It didn’t occur to me until too late... So much for surprises.
When you say you can’t stand Twilight, but you get all the jokes from it.
- My wife buys the weirdest things. She bought sparkle spray recently. When it arrived, I asked her what she was planning on doing with it. Of course, she sprays herself.
My response, “You’re sparkly.” Her response, “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.” $8 well spent. © Unknown author / Reddit
My wife just did this... Did I marry a maniac?
My husband with the cat last night. He took up the whole bed, but I didn’t have the heart to wake him.
How beautiful, my husband sleeps in his hammock chair when our cat is on his pillow.
My boyfriend’s favorite snack is cereal with yogurt or milk, soaked for at least 20 minutes for maximum softening.
Here they are, double standards.
- When we worked nearby, my wife scolded me for not dropping by her workplace from time to time and not doing those little things that spouses do for each other. It’s understandable; it’s easy to fall into a routine.
Now our workplaces are a 30-minute drive apart. So today, she needed to go to a store nearby, and did she stop by to say hello? NO! But I still love my wife very much. © That-Reception-4793 / Reddit
My wife said she’s nearly filled a 512GB iPhone and needs a 1TB. This is what I found when I looked at her storage.
Even if I saved every single message I'd ever sent or received in my entire life, I don't think it would be anywhere near 253 GB!
- 253 GB in messages! What’s in there??? © Delicious_Sir3496 / Reddit
Had a conversation with my husband yesterday about not leaving the toilet paper roll empty... Today I find this. So close.
My wife’s ear left an imprint on my chest.
Awww!❤️ (My husband calls me "the leech", because I like to sleep like this, too.)
Sometimes everything is clear without words.
- My husband comes into the room where I am, smiles, and says something that makes no sense because I have no clue what the other 150 sentences he said while on a whole different floor were. And he goes like, “I did it again?” Yeah, right. But it always makes me laugh that he thinks I can hear him just fine over 2 different floors. © SaltyGrapefruits / Reddit
Living together is never perfect, but that’s precisely where its main charm lies. The couples in our article proved once again: the more things to do, the more reasons to smile.
