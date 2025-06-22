20 Happy Couples Whose Love Is Big Enough for the Whole Life Together

In today’s world, the phrase “and they lived happily ever after” is often perceived as an element of a fairy tale, like it’s impossible in real life. But in fact, there are couples who managed to carry their love through the years, preserving tenderness, desire to take care of each other and respect. And we can only be happy for these lucky couples.
“My grandparents on their wedding day and 60 years later. We all watched them dance to Frank Sinatra and couldn’t hold back the tears.”
“My parents on their wedding day and now. They have been in love since high school and have been married for over 50 years.”
“Grandma wore her wedding dress on her and Grandpa’s 60th wedding anniversary.”
“Grandmother worked as a kindergarten teacher, grandfather was a blacksmith, both sang in the choir. They have 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. They’ve been married for 50 years.”
“My parents have been together for 47 years.”
“My grandparents then and now. By the way, Grandma was Miss Kentucky in the 40s!”
“We have been together for 44 years! I am now 62 years old, my wife is 59.”
“My grandparents got married in 1974 in Thailand. And here they are now. By the way, my grandfather still hugs my grandmother every night before he goes to bed.”
“Took my grandmother to my grandfather. They have been together for 70 years, and now they are temporarily separated due to health problems. But how much love there is between them after all these years!”
“My parents have been married since 1987.”
“My mom and dad have been together for 41 years!”
“My great-grandparents got married 70 years ago. Great-grandpa will be 90 this year and great-grandma will be 88!”
“One of the first photos of my parents together and of them 50 years later.”
“My grandparents have been together for 59 years. Their advice for a strong relationship: don’t get mad or be impatient with each other and learn to communicate when something bothers you.”
“My parents married in 1985 and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage! I’d say they are aging quite gracefully!”
- Wow, what a beautiful couple! They look so happy! You can tell by those smiles that they are ready to be together for another 40 years. © BellaRose888 / Reddit
“My parents celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary yesterday.”
“This is us on our wedding day and 40 years later.”
“My parents got married in 1960. They have always been happy together!”
“My parents renewed their vows on their 40th wedding anniversary.”
- Look how young and in love they were, and after all this time they look just as happy and in love. Great pictures. © Unknown author / Reddit
“My grandparents are at their wedding and 70 years later. When they got married, my grandmother was 19 and my grandfather was 22. Now they have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.”
