12+ Real Stories That Prove Spirits Can Actually Exist

Although skeptics dismiss the existence of spirits, personal experiences often challenge this conviction. Today's narratives revolve around people who sensed the presence of departed loved ones or encountered inexplicable and unsettling phenomena. Whether you believe in such occurrences or not, it's undeniable that these tales are bound to evoke chilling sensations.

  • Just a week after my MIL passed, I was looking at a framed photo of her on the coffee table, reflecting on how she was never a kind woman, at times even evil. Suddenly, I heard a loud bang coming from her room. I went up there to check, everything was okay.
    But as I returned, I was terrified to see my whole coffee table covered with tiny glass shards. I then noticed that the glass on the framed photo had completely crumbled. I was shaking with fear. I took that photo and hid it in a drawer.
  • When I was a baby, my mom and grandma heard someone say hi to me from the baby monitor. They both rushed upstairs to see nothing there, and we think it was my grandpa, who had passed away before I was born, saying hi to me. © 99-Savage / Reddit
  • I moved back in with my parents when my dad had cancer. We lost the fight, but we were still there supporting my mom. I was getting ready for work at around 4 am. You turn the light off from the kitchen, then walk past the living room to the front door.
    When I was halfway through the living room, I could feel my dad sitting there in his usual chair, like you know you’re being watched. My hair stood up, and it was a surreal experience. Pitch black though, I said, "Love you, dad," and went to work. © Remote_Salad949 / Reddit
  • While visiting the Whaley House, a famous allegedly haunted house in San Diego, CA, I heard piano music clanging away in a downstairs parlor or living room. No living person was in that room, and nobody else in my group heard the music, which lasted only a couple of seconds. © invisiblette / Reddit

  • When I was 9, I stayed up for about 3 days because it was summer break, and my grandma was at my house. She passed away in her sleep, so we called the police, and they took her. I couldn't sleep that night. Then, I went to the mirror, looked at myself, and saw her instead. © Left-Tutor9890 / Reddit
  • The day my uncle passed away, I went to bed early. I dreamed about him saying goodbye to me. When I woke up, I walked into the living room. My mother was crying. She said, "Your uncle Frank passed away moments ago." © a2625 / Reddit
  • My brother was dancing and talking to no one who was there in the living room. At the end, he said, "Thank you, grandma…" She had died many years prior, and the day this happened would have been her birthday if she were alive. © BigMemerMaan1 / Reddit
  • When I was 2-4, I would tell my mom I didn’t want to go upstairs because the little boy scared me. Turns out, the first night in that house, my mom was alone painting, heard something, and saw a little boy walking down those stairs. © dietsaddad / Reddit
  • When I was around 3 years old, my grandma told me about my dead uncle and even showed me some photos of him. He had passed away 4 years before I was born, but I remember vividly seeing him in the corner of my house, staring at me and gesturing with his hand. I recall telling my grandma about it, and she was terrified. © Nastiunich / Reddit
  • My living room has a huge mirror that reflects the passage doorway. I was around 11–12 years old when I was looking into it and brushing my hair for school. I was just about to tie it up when I saw a white figure walk past my door. I knew it was my grandmother and that she was just showing us that she's still present. © EmmiDev / Reddit
  • Right before my husband died many years ago, I heard a disembodied voice from about 15 feet away say, "Take a good look at him. It’s the last time you’ll ever see him alive." It was... I can still hear the sound of the voice. It sounded female. © G***illaYourDreams / Reddit
  • My brother, a couple of other kids, and I were playing with a Ouija board. My brother asked the "spirits" what the name of his future wife would be. I don't know why, but I immediately started repeating in my head, "Mickey Mouse" over and over. The planchette moved to the M, then the I, then the C. It was here my brother said something like, "Okay, that's enough," and lifted his hands off the planchette, and we moved on to the next question.
    He then married a woman named Michelle, but they would eventually get divorced. Hope I didn't mess anything up there... © ADD_OCD / Reddit
  • Once, my dad told me that he went into the bathroom one night and reached for the light switch. He said there was what felt like an old person's hand covering the switch. He pulled his hand away for a moment and then reached back to feel again, and it was gone. He turned the light on, and nothing was there. © Traditional_Self_658 / Reddit

Encountering stories of another kind that send shivers down our spine and stir up a sense of unease is when children recount memories from their previous lives. This article invites you to delve into childhood reminiscences that provoke contemplation on the very fabric of our existence.

