14 Unbelievable Photos That Show the Beautiful Bond Between Time and Love

1. “It’s all I wanted for my 60th birthday.”

2. “So lucky to have this guy! Got silly with some recreations!”

3. “My sweetheart before and after I told her that she is the most beautiful girl in the world.”

4. “Before and after rescue. It’s been 2 years and look what a beautiful dog she has become!”

5. “My daughter’s first day at school and last one”

6. “Here’s how 6 months of love, food, and cuddles changes a cat.”

7. “An apartment before and after marrying a girl who’s a bit of a plant geek.”

8. “My siblings and I recreated our children’s photo 27 years later.”

9. “My grandfather in the same place in 1935 and in 2019”

10. “In 2 years, I’ve lost 120 pounds.”

11. A beard can completely transform a person’s look!

12. “We’ve been friends for 20 years.”

13. “My wife and I, 1994 vs. 2004”

You need to check your attic to see if there’s a portrait of your wife aging instead of her. © megamoze / Reddit

14. “1st pic: 6 years old, 2nd pic: 32 years old. Same hat 😭”