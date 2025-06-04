Men and Women Have Very Different Ideas About Ideal Lip Size, According to Studies

The study sparked discussions, and users shared their perspectives. One user commented, “Could this explain why so many young girls are getting lip fillers, when I personally have never heard a man say they find this attractive?”

Another added, “This is what guys have been saying. It’s not us that are driving these beauty standards. It’s women prescribing these beauty standards upon themselves.”

There has also been an opinion from a professional photographer, “This trend bugs me. In my own experience over thousands of photoshoots and more than two decades of talking with men and women I’ve photographed, men do generally find natural lips far more attractive and worse, women often complain that they don’t think their own injections look great, but they continue to have them done due to peer pressure or feeling like they have to stay ’young’ looking for as long as possible. I don’t know how they came to equate bigger lips with youth, but I’m sure there’s some advertising influence in that conversation somewhere.”

These comments underscore a perceived disconnect between beauty trends and actual preferences.