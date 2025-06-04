Men and Women Have Very Different Ideas About Ideal Lip Size, According to Studies
In a world where beauty trends evolve rapidly, a recent study has unveiled intriguing insights into how men and women perceive the ideal lip size differently. The research looks into why people have these preferences and what they mean in a bigger context.
During the study, participants were shown digitally altered images of faces with varying lip sizes.
Participants rated the attractiveness of these images, allowing researchers to gauge preferences across genders.
Key findings:
- General preferences: Overall, participants rated male faces with thinner lips and female faces with fuller lips as more attractive.
- Gender-specific preferences: Female participants showed a stronger preference for plumper lips on female faces. Male participants preferred female faces with natural, unaltered lips.
- Isolated lip perception: Interestingly, when shown images of lips without the surrounding facial context, participants still exhibited shifts in attractiveness ratings, suggesting that lip size is processed as a distinct facial feature.
The study’s findings resonate with current beauty trends, especially the growing popularity of lip filler treatments.
Instagram and TikTok are full of influencers rocking plump lips, and this can really influence how we think beauty should look. This trend, known as “lip dysmorphia,” shows how seeing the same beauty ideals over and over can change the way we see ourselves.
The study sparked discussions, and users shared their perspectives. One user commented, “Could this explain why so many young girls are getting lip fillers, when I personally have never heard a man say they find this attractive?”
Another added, “This is what guys have been saying. It’s not us that are driving these beauty standards. It’s women prescribing these beauty standards upon themselves.”
There has also been an opinion from a professional photographer, “This trend bugs me. In my own experience over thousands of photoshoots and more than two decades of talking with men and women I’ve photographed, men do generally find natural lips far more attractive and worse, women often complain that they don’t think their own injections look great, but they continue to have them done due to peer pressure or feeling like they have to stay ’young’ looking for as long as possible. I don’t know how they came to equate bigger lips with youth, but I’m sure there’s some advertising influence in that conversation somewhere.”
These comments underscore a perceived disconnect between beauty trends and actual preferences.
The study’s insights could help understand body image issues and the motivations behind some cosmetic procedures.
Looks like seeing certain beauty standards over and over can change how we see ourselves, which might lead to a cycle of getting more cosmetic work done.
Professor Alais noted, “Not only do the results indicate that lip plumping may primarily appeal to women, but also that exposure to faces with artificially enhanced lip sizes could lead to ’lip dysmorphia.’”
Yet, just as we have distinct ideas about beauty, the same happens to our bodies. Science reveals there are significant differences in how male and female brains age, and these distinctions might explain why women tend to preserve cognitive function longer and are less likely to develop age-related brain conditions earlier in life.