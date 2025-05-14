How Male and Female Brains Age Differently, According to Studies

It’s often said that age is just a number. But when it comes to brain aging, science suggests there may be more to the story—especially when comparing men and women. Recent studies reveal significant differences in how male and female brains age. Fascinatingly, these differences may explain why women tend to retain cognitive functions longer than men and are less likely to develop certain age-related brain diseases early in life.

Let’s delve into the science behind these findings—and explore how both women and men can support healthy brain aging through intentional choices and new discoveries.