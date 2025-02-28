Young Woman Documents Her Fox Eye Surgery and Shocks People With the Results

Nelly, known as @nelnoire on TikTok, recently went viral after sharing her fox eye surgery journey, racking up an impressive 10 million views. In the video, she documented every step of the process—from her pre-surgery look to the dramatic final results.

She underwent the procedure at a clinic specializing in aesthetic enhancements. The surgery, designed to create a more lifted, almond-shaped eye, involved removing excess skin to refine her eyelids.