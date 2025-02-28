Young Woman Documents Her Fox Eye Surgery and Shocks People With the Results
A young woman recently took to social media to document her journey undergoing fox eye surgery, a controversial cosmetic procedure designed to lift and elongate the eyes. Sharing every step—from consultations to the healing process—she captivated viewers with her candid updates.
Before the surgery
Nelly, known as @nelnoire on TikTok, recently went viral after sharing her fox eye surgery journey, racking up an impressive 10 million views. In the video, she documented every step of the process—from her pre-surgery look to the dramatic final results.
She underwent the procedure at a clinic specializing in aesthetic enhancements. The surgery, designed to create a more lifted, almond-shaped eye, involved removing excess skin to refine her eyelids.
Right after the procedure:
According to Nelly, the decision to get fox eye surgery stemmed from a past photoshoot where makeup artists used tape to pull back her eyes, giving her a more sculpted look. She loved the effect so much that she sought a permanent solution.
The procedure itself, however, wasn’t easy—Nelly described the first few days as particularly painful, rating the discomfort a 7-8 out of 10. Swelling and bruising were unavoidable, but she reassured followers that the results made the pain worth it.
How she looks now:
Her transformation sparked intense discussion online, with some praising her boldness and others debating the need of cosmetic procedures at a young age. As fox eye surgery gains traction among beauty enthusiasts, Nelly’s viral video is sure to influence those considering a similar look.
Whether admired or controversial, her journey highlights the ever-evolving standards of beauty and the lengths some are willing to go to achieve their ideal appearance.
