Influencer Reveals Dramatic Results of Her Fox Eye Plastic Surgery

A trans content creator has taken to social media to reveal the striking results of her recent fox eye plastic surgery, a procedure gaining popularity for its ability to create a lifted, almond-shaped eye appearance. In her posts, she has shared before-and-after photos, showcasing the dramatic transformation that has left her with a more defined and fierce gaze.

Jordyn transitioned.

Jordyn, a trans woman, recently shared an inspiring post with her followers, highlighting her journey over the past five years. She juxtaposed a past photo of herself with a current one, reflecting on the challenges she faced along the way. “Almost 5 years. A lot of tears, pain and struggle, but I’m getting closer and closer to the person I’ve always felt on the inside,” she wrote. Jordyn opened up about her early experiences, from secretly saving for wigs and sneaking her family’s makeup, to now proudly living as her authentic self and turning her identity into a livelihood. Grateful for the support she’s received, she also expressed pride in her past self for having the courage to embark on a journey that has been both difficult and magical.

She’s a content creator.

Jordyn’s most popular content on TikTok revolves around her dramatic makeup transformations, where she showcases stunning before-and-after looks. These videos, highlighting her incredible skill and creativity, have captivated millions of viewers. One of her most viral posts, in particular, has garnered an impressive 121 million views and nearly 5 million likes, solidifying her place as a rising star in the beauty community.

Her fox eyes surgery

Jordyn took her followers along on her journey of getting a fox eye lift in Turkey, sharing the entire process with them. Her video documenting the surgery quickly went viral, racking up 8 million views, as people were fascinated by the procedure and eager to see the results. In the comments, many were curious about the level of pain and how her new look would turn out. Jordyn’s transparency about the experience, from pre-surgery nerves to post-op recovery, captivated her audience, offering an intimate look at another step in her transformative journey.

The results:

Jordyn has since shared photos and videos of her face after her surgery fully healed, revealing the stunning results of her fox eye lift. Her fans were thrilled to see the outcome, as her newly shaped, almond-like eyes complement her features beautifully. The subtle lift gave her a more defined and striking look. Jordyn’s confidence shines through in each post, and her audience continues to support her as she embraces this new chapter in her transformation.