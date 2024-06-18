“1000-lb Sisters” Star Stuns in a Swimsuit After Dramatic Transformation and Looks Unrecognizable

Tammy from 1,000-lb Sisters has wowed the internet with her amazing transformation. She’s shared her weight loss story and shown great willpower, losing over 400 pounds (181 kgs). In her recent pictures, she’s hardly recognizable, smiling in a striking swimsuit.

How the sisters became popular.

At 37, Tammy, from Dixon, Kentucky, first appeared on “1000-Lb Sisters” in 2020. She and her sister Amy were already known on YouTube for their fun videos and many fans. Together, the sisters weighed over 1,000 pounds and struggled with losing weight and eating right. By 2024, they’ve come a long way. Here’s a glimpse of Tammy’s remarkable path.

Tammy’s opted to change things.

She took on the challenge to improve her life. She spent 14 months at Windsor Lane Center in Gibsonburg, where she met her husband, who sadly died in 2023. After surgery in late 2022, Tammy now weighs 285 pounds (129 kg), losing over 400 pounds (181 kg).

She’s doing well, healing from her loss, and staying in touch with fans on TikTok, sharing videos and time with her new cat. A major health scare pushed Tammy to focus on her health, and she keeps inspiring others. Tammy had many health issues because of her weight. In November 2021, she was in the hospital on life support and needed a tracheostomy but recovered well.

She succeeded against all odds.

In the last episode of season three in January 2022, her brother Chris Combs said she lost 115 pounds (52 kg) in rehab in Ohio. Afterward, Tammy hinted at her progress in a TikTok post. In January 2020, she was around 600 pounds (272 kg). Her weight changed a lot during the show. Recently, she showed off her slimmer figure by the pool with her friend Haley Michelle.

Haley posted a photo on Instagram of Tammy in a navy blue swimsuit, looking joyful and relaxed. Haley was proud of Tammy’s success.

People are rooting for her.