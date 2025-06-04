My Husband Abandoned Me, Then His Mother Contacted Me With a Strange Offer

Dear Bright Side,

I never thought I’d be writing for advice, but here I am, completely lost and unsure what to do.

My husband left me after we found out I had a rare disease. It was like something out of a nightmare. One day, we were making plans for the future, and the next he was packing his bags, saying he couldn’t “handle the weight of it all.”

I begged him to stay. I was scared. But he walked away without looking back. I was weak, alone, and in a lot of debt. The medical bills were already piling up, and without his income, I didn’t even know how I’d pay rent.

He even took my dog. And he had the nerve to say it was for “practical reasons” since he believes I couldn’t take care of her properly. I was furious; we both knew she was mine. Not to mention, she was all I had left.