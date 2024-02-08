Miley Cyrus Causes a Stir by “Leaving Nothing to the Imagination” as She Wears an Extremely Revealing Dress

During the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus rocked a bold and daring look with confidence, showing off her body. Some people loved it for being unique, but others thought it was too revealing. Her hairstyle also received a lot of attention, both positive and negative.

ROBYN BECK / AFP / East News

The 31-year-old singer showcased her bold fashion sense, wearing a stunning gold gown that accentuated her figure. Her hairstyle was quite unique too, with a lot of volume.



Her outfit seemed to take inspiration from Madonna’s iconic cone bra, featuring a custom naked ensemble by Maison Margiela made out of gold safety pins. The mesh gown was covering only her breasts and forming a metallic panty around her waist.

Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

It seems like Cyrus took some cues from another famous icon for her hairstyle, as she sported a sky-high hairdo reminiscent of her godmother, Dolly Parton. Sticking to the golden theme, she completed her look with gold Tabi heels, keeping her outfit sleek and minimalist by skipping any additional accessories.

ROBYN BECK / AFP / East News , Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

While numerous admirers commended her overall look, describing her as “pretty” and expressing enthusiasm to see her donning this style again, some people immediately voiced their disapproval. One commenter remarked, ’’She’s leaving nothing to the imagination and that hairstyle is way too elegant for safety pins.’’

, © Universal Pictures / Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East New

Miley’s hairstyle sparked conversation online, with some likening it to Kurt Russell’s look from the 80s. One commenter even joked, ’’Kurt definitely wore it better.’’ Some also drew comparisons to the iconic Jane Fonda. It’s quite uncommon to spot such a hairstyle on the red carpet in 2024, given that current hair trends lean towards simplicity.

We admire Miley Cyrus’s glowing appearance and wish her all the best in her professional and personal endeavors. Since 2021, Miley has been open about her relationship with drummer Maxx Morando. Let’s dive into the intriguing story of how this couple first crossed paths.