“STOP With the Fillers”, Meg Ryan Attends Met Gala After 20 Years and Shocks Fans

At the recent Met Gala, Meg Ryan made an appearance after a hiatus of over twenty years and shocked people. Now 62, she looked vibrant and fans were quick to notice her youthful glow.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/East News

In her previous appearance at the Met Gala in 2001, Meg Ryan was seen in a chic knee-length outfit that featured a pearly white top and a black skirt with pleats. She paired it with elegant black heels with straps.

Back then, her blonde locks were styled in a straight fashion, which was the popular look at the time. Her look was completed with a pair of simple stud earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her stylish get-up.

LGjr-RG, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS , DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

At 62, Ryan shone in the spotlight, donning a breathtaking gown by Michael Kors. The black dress was distinguished by a translucent bodice with intricate floral designs. With her trademark wavy blonde lob hairstyle, she posed confidently for pictures, standing next to the 64-year-old designer, Michael Kors. Her beaming smile contributed to the evening’s allure.

Supporters of Ryan were vocal in their praise. One admirer remarked, “The best she’s looked in more than 10 years!!! Brava.” Another added, “She looks fantastic...she’s toned down all the fillers. And that dress is classy and gorgeous.” However, not everyone was a fan of Meg’s look. “STOP with the fillers, Meg!,” claimed a person.

