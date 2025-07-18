I Gave Up My Dream Job for My Mom—Then Found Out She Was Keeping a Big Secret
Here’s her story
After years of pushing through rejection emails, late nights, and side gigs, I finally got the call: I’d landed my dream job in Seattle. I was elated. I signed the lease on a cozy apartment and began making plans to move across the country. For the first time in a long time, my future felt wide open.
The phone call that changed everything
I was all set to go and start my new life, but before that could happen, my phone rang one day.
It was my mom. She sounded fragile, her voice barely steady. “I’m not well,” she whispered through tears. “I can’t manage alone anymore.” My heart sank. There was no hesitation. I told my job I couldn’t take the offer, canceled my lease, and moved back home to take care of her.
But life at home wasn’t what I expected
I imagined doctor’s appointments, long days at the pharmacy, and quiet nights comforting her through her symptoms. But strangely, none of that ever happened. My mom seemed fine—energized, cheerful even. She still gardened, went shopping, and talked on the phone for hours. I asked if she needed help scheduling appointments, and she always waved it off. “I’m managing,” she’d say. “Just having you here makes me feel better.”
The unease in my chest kept growing, but I didn’t want to accuse her of anything. I told myself maybe the illness was mild. Or maybe I just didn’t understand it.
Then I heard her say it—with my own ears
A few weeks ago, while grabbing something from the hallway, I heard my mom’s voice coming from the kitchen. She was on the phone with a friend. I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop, but when I heard my name, I froze. “I just couldn’t let her move that far away,” she said. “So I told her I was sick. It worked. She’s staying now.”
I stood there, stunned. No illness. No diagnosis. Just fear, and a lie so deep it cost me everything I’d worked for. I gave up my dream, not for family, but for a fabrication.
I don’t know how to navigate this betrayal
I thought I was doing the right thing. I still believe in showing up for the people you love. But love should never be used as a reason to deceive. That night, I realized I didn’t just lose a job. I lost trust.
Here’s our advice:
- Emotional manipulation can wear a kind face: Just because someone cries or says they “need you” doesn’t always mean it’s true. Learn to listen, but verify when something feels off.
- Fear and stress can make people act selfishly: Sometimes, people lie not out of cruelty, but out of fear or when they’re stressed. That doesn’t excuse the pain they cause—but it can explain it.
- Boundaries with family are hard, but necessary: Love doesn’t mean blind obedience. It means standing firm in your truth, even when it’s uncomfortable.
- Your dreams matter too: Saying “no” doesn’t mean you love someone any less. It means you love yourself enough to build the future you deserve.
Mom’s generally sacrifice everything for their children but there are some moms who are quite the opposite. Here’s a story about a mom who took advantage of her daughter’s kindness and how the daughter made her pay.