My Roommate Gave My Number to Debt Collectors, So I Got Even

Sometimes, doing “the right thing” for someone else can quietly turn into the wrong thing for yourself. You can give away your time, patience, and support, but when that generosity becomes one-sided, drawing a line is not selfish; it is a matter of self-respect. People who cannot handle boundaries often react with pettiness, and while it is frustrating in the moment, it is also revealing: not everyone is meant to stay in your life, and that is okay.

What matters is how you carry yourself through the chaos. It is best not to lash out or escalate, but to keep it short, clear, and calm. That is strength disguised as restraint. And it often helps to connect with others who went through the same thing; it turns a messy experience into something unexpectedly comforting.

Through that, you learn that your peace of mind is worth protecting, and that lesson will last. At the end of the day, peace of mind is the kind of rent you should never pay for someone else.