I Refuse to Cancel My Retirement Trip to Be on Babysitting Duty

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a 68-year-old widow who has been waiting for years to go on a dream cruise. I finally booked it to celebrate my retirement after 40 years of work.

But just 2 days before my trip, my DIL got in a terrible car crash and she’s in a coma now.



Her condition is critical. My son hasn’t left her side at the hospital, and he asked me to cancel my trip to take care of their two young children, ages 4 and 6.

He said that I was the only person he trusted. His wife is estranged from her parents, so there is no one else to turn to.



I told my son, “I’m sorry that this is happening, but my happiness comes first! I don’t work as your nanny.”

But then I froze when he handed me back the spare keys to my house. I had given my son a copy of my keys to use in case any emergency happened to me, given that I live alone.

He coldly stared into my eyes and said, “You didn’t act like a mother when I needed you most, so you don’t have a son anymore. From now on, forget that you have a family.”



I am completely disappointed with my son. He knows how much I was longing for this trip, and all the costs were already paid for.

I am a mother, yes—but I am also a human being with needs, dreams, and limits. Is it really so selfish to put myself first?

Did I make the wrong choice?

Sincerely,

Susan