Your son shouldn't have even needed to ask you. You should have cancelled your trip as soon as you heard. What a cold hearted witch.
I Refuse to Cancel My Retirement Trip to Be on Babysitting Duty
Retirement is often seen as the long-awaited reward after decades of hard work—a time to finally travel, relax, and live out long-held dreams. But what happens when those long-planned moments of joy clash with sudden family responsibilities? Many older adults struggle with the pressure of choosing between their own happiness and the expectations of their loved ones.
Recently, we received a heartfelt letter from a reader facing exactly this situation.
Susan’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I’m a 68-year-old widow who has been waiting for years to go on a dream cruise. I finally booked it to celebrate my retirement after 40 years of work.
But just 2 days before my trip, my DIL got in a terrible car crash and she’s in a coma now.
Her condition is critical. My son hasn’t left her side at the hospital, and he asked me to cancel my trip to take care of their two young children, ages 4 and 6.
He said that I was the only person he trusted. His wife is estranged from her parents, so there is no one else to turn to.
I told my son, “I’m sorry that this is happening, but my happiness comes first! I don’t work as your nanny.”
But then I froze when he handed me back the spare keys to my house. I had given my son a copy of my keys to use in case any emergency happened to me, given that I live alone.
He coldly stared into my eyes and said, “You didn’t act like a mother when I needed you most, so you don’t have a son anymore. From now on, forget that you have a family.”
I am completely disappointed with my son. He knows how much I was longing for this trip, and all the costs were already paid for.
I am a mother, yes—but I am also a human being with needs, dreams, and limits. Is it really so selfish to put myself first?
Did I make the wrong choice?
Sincerely,
Susan
Thank you, Susan, for opening up about such a painful and complicated moment in your life.
Balancing your long-awaited retirement dream with your son’s desperate plea in the middle of a family emergency is incredibly tough. Here is our advice for you:
See this as the “emergency” you prepared for
You gave your son a spare key in case of a real crisis. His wife is in a coma, and his kids are at risk of losing stability—this may be exactly the kind of moment you once imagined.
Action: Reframe this not as being forced into the role of a nanny, but as stepping in during a once-in-a-lifetime emergency.
👉Sometimes family needs override personal plans, even dreams.
Explore alternatives before giving it all up
Cancelling your cruise doesn’t have to mean losing everything. Many cruise lines let you reschedule or transfer dates for a fee. Even if you can’t recover all the money, you may save part of it and still take the trip later.
Action: Call the cruise company immediately and ask about postponement options. Present this solution to your son—it shows you’re willing to help him now while still honoring your retirement dream in the future.
Protect your grandkids from extra trauma
Your grandchildren are just 4 and 6. If you say no, your son may be forced to leave them with strangers or in temporary foster care while he stays at the hospital.
Action: Even if you don’t commit for months, offering to care for them short-term gives them security and helps your son breathe.
Think of it less as “babysitting” and more as giving your grandkids a safe harbor when their world is upside down.
Consider the long-term bond with your son
Your son’s words were harsh, but they reflect deep pain and disappointment. If you leave now, he may never forgive you, and your relationship, including with your grandkids, could be permanently damaged.
Action: Ask yourself if holding onto this one cruise is worth risking a lifetime bond with your family. Retirement is about joy, but joy can be found in connection, too.
👉Sometimes, putting family first just once can secure love and closeness for years ahead.
Comments
Yes you made the wrong decision by not helping your son when he was in dire straights at one of the worst times of his life as his girlfriend and mother of his children/your grandchildren lay in a coma when he needed his mother more than ever. Did i get my point across at just how big of a mistake you made by selfishly refusing to cancel your trip in lieu of being there for your son and grandchildren during their horrific time dealing with his girlfriend/their mother's accident and subsequent coma. I find it hard to even consider you a mother period that you even have to ask if you made a mistake. There's no question you did.