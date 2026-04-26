12 Moments That Show How Kindness and Compassion Inspire Goodness in People

WHAT ARE ALL OF THESE "SCHOOL RELATED" COSTS I HEAR ABOUT? I KNOW THAT I AM A BOOMER, BUT WHEN WE WENT TO SCHOOL, THERE WERE NOT "COSTS" THAT GOT PAID ANONYMOUSLY. EITHER YOUR PARENTS HAD THE MONEY OR THEY DIDN'T. THE SCHOOL DIDN'T GIVE OUT ANY INFORMATION, ABOUT A CHILD'S CURRICULUM OR ACTIVITIES, TO ANYONE BUT THE PARENTS. GIVING ANYONE, EXCEPT THE PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN, ANY OF THAT INFORMATION IS A BIG NO NO. I AM JUST TRYING TO LEARN ABOUT HOW THINGS ARE DONE, NOW.