18 People Who Found Unexpected Hobbies After Retirement

Retirement hit hard. Then old-school hobbies took over — and changed everything forever. Crafting, handmade masterpieces, poured heart projects that belong in a museum. These real moments prove that kindness, empathy, and the purest happiness in life come after the career ends.

My mom’s hobby in retirement is rescuing and rehabbing vintage plushies like this Snoopy. He’s 50 years old!

How a wife saved her husband from boredom.

I retired on a Friday. By Monday I was calling my old boss asking if they needed consultants. They didn’t. I spent four months watching television I didn’t enjoy and pretending I was fine. My wife stopped asking how I was doing, which meant she already knew.

One afternoon she left a bag of yarn on my chair without saying anything. I didn’t touch it for three weeks. Then I picked it up because I had nothing else to do.

Eight months later my knitwear was accepted into a juried craft exhibition. My old boss came to the opening. He didn’t recognize me at first. I was the one laughing. Aroush 18 hours ago Definitely a good example of why you should try hobbies, they’re not just for fun, but they can also help in bigger things 🤏🏻 Reply

Has a hobby ever changed your life in a way you never expected?

My dad is 78 and retired. He’s a stroke victim but always loved working with his hands. His most recent hobby has been sharpening kitchen set.

The unexpected cure for dangerous blood pressure.

My doctor told me at my retirement physical that my blood pressure was dangerous and I needed to find a way to decompress. I told him I’d been decompressing for six months and it wasn’t working. He asked what I did all day.

I listed everything. He said that wasn’t decompressing, that was structured avoidance. I went home furious. My granddaughter was visiting and asked if I wanted to learn to make pottery with her. I said yes only to end the conversation.

Three years later I have a waiting list for my pieces. My doctor has two of them. He says they brought his blood pressure down. I told him the feeling is mutual. Lucy L 21 hours ago "Structured avoidance" is the most devastating two-word diagnosis I've ever read 😢 😂 Reply

After retiring I needed a hobby. Best 2200 dollars I ever invested in my mental health. Most relaxing man cave a guy can ask for!

I told my kids I wanted a new hobby for retirement. They gave me the 25th anniversary Falcon. Loving every minute of it!

Transforming a garden, transforming a life.

My wife and I had planned retirement together for thirty years. She died eleven months before I got there. I retired into an empty house that had been designed for two people and sat in it alone trying to figure out what any of it meant now.

A neighbor knocked one morning and asked if I’d watch her garden while she traveled. I said yes because it was something to do. I killed three plants the first week.

I was so angry at myself that I bought books. Then more plants. Then I built raised beds I hadn’t planned.

Two years later my neighbor came home and stood in her garden for a long time without speaking. Then she said, “You didn’t watch it. You transformed it.” I hadn’t noticed. I’d been too busy. Lucy L 21 hours ago You didn't watch it. You transformed it. And he hadn't even noticed because he'd been too busy. 😢 😢 Reply

New hobby since retirement.

What old-school hobby do you think deserves a serious comeback?

My dad retired and took up a new hobby. This is bread.

Today I learned I like your dad. © iswallowedafrog / Reddit

The workshop that rebuilt a life.

I told my family I was fine so many times they stopped believing me and started watching me instead. I could feel it — the careful questions, the extra visits, my son arriving unannounced on Tuesday mornings. I resented all of it loudly.

Then I had a minor stroke. Nothing catastrophic, the doctors said. A warning.

I lay in that hospital bed and thought about every morning I had wasted being resentful of people who loved me. My occupational therapist suggested bookbinding to rebuild my fine motor skills. I did it to get her off my list.

I now run a bookbinding workshop every Thursday. My son comes. He’s not checking on me anymore, he’s learning. He says it’s the most focused he’s ever seen me look. He’s right.

I thought a woodworking would be my retirement hobby, but I started knitting a few weeks ago. Here is my first non-practice project.

Retired, new hobby.

One recipe changed everything.

I had been the person with a plan for fifty-four years. Retirement was the first thing I’d arrived at with no plan at all and it terrified me in a way I told absolutely nobody.

I made schedules that I didn’t follow. I joined clubs I didn’t enjoy. I smiled at dinners and said everything was wonderful. My husband knew. He always knows.

One evening he put a bread recipe on the counter and said, “Just try this one thing.” I made terrible bread for six weeks.

Then decent bread. Then bread our neighbors started asking about. Then a small food column in the local paper. Then a cookbook, published last spring.

The advance paid for a trip my husband and I had talked about for thirty years. We leave next month. I still make the bread every Sunday. Some plans find you.

Grandma took up painting as a retirement hobby and sent me this painting of my cat.

My aunt is retired and her main hobby is decorating old mirrors with jewelry, I think this one came out spectacularly!

The hands that once saved lives now create art.

I was a surgeon for thirty-one years. Retirement felt like amputation. My hands didn’t know what to do without purpose — I’d catch them moving at night, rehearsing procedures that no longer needed rehearsing.

My therapist suggested I find something that used my hands differently. I took that as a polite way of saying she was out of ideas. I started painting to prove it wouldn’t help. My first twelve pieces were terrible.

My thirteenth sold at a local gallery for $800 to a woman who said it reminded her of a dream she kept having. I called my therapist and told her. She said she’d suggested watercolors, not oil paint. I told her the hands made their own decision.

Retired, new hobby. Going to first art show soon! Carved chicken egg.

My GF’s dad is retired and his hobby is making art with nails and reclaimed wood. This is his latest for the Eclipse.

That is so beautiful, if he made about 100 of these and sold them in the big money towns he could sell them for $200+ each. © dohp / Reddit

Bonus

Which hobby from this list would you try?