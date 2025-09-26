I’m Childfree, I Left My Legacy to My Nephew, My Stepson Is Furious

Dear Bright Side,

I (65) never had kids, but I raised my stepson since he was 8.

I also have a nephew who I don’t see much — I will leave him my inheritance.

My inheritance mainly consists of a nice, 4-bedroom family house that I have inherited from my grandparents.

I want the house to go to someone from my own family.

When my stepson found out, he yelled, “I considered you my mom! This is how you treat me?” I replied, “Sorry, blood comes first!”

But then I froze when he told me that from now on, I was no longer allowed to have contact with his 2 kids. He said, “You will stay away from my family since we’re not your blood!”

His words stung... I am very attached to my stepson’s kids, they are 2 and 4, and I consider them like the grandkids I never had.

I didn’t say anything. My decision was made, and I wasn’t going to change it.

But days later, imagine my horror when my nephew came and revealed that he plans on selling the house once he gets the inheritance. He told me that he really needed the money to invest in his new business.

Now I am completely lost. I wanted my nephew to inherit the house to keep it our legacy, but he wants to sell.

As for my stepson, he refuses to have anything to do with me and doesn’t even answer my calls.

Even worse, my husband also refuses to speak to me because I’ve been “unfair” to his son.

My whole life is in chaos now. What should I do now?

Sincerely,

Lilian