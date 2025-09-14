I Refused a Job Promotion, Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,



Hello.



Yesterday I (38F) got promoted at work. The extra pay isn’t worth the longer hours and the weekend calls I’d have to take. So I declined, saying, “Sorry, I have family obligations and cannot work extra.” HR just smiled politely. This morning, imagine my surprise when I came to the office and found a big sign on the wall—a slogan that said, “Treat your work as your family!”

We were all confused. But everybody froze when we received an email that said:

“Dear Team,

This is a reminder to put your work first. From today, any employee who treats their job as secondary will be replaced. This is not to create fear, but to remind you that your job deserves the same commitment you give your family.

Thank you,

Human Resources”



I immediately understood this was aimed at me for refusing the promotion because I didn’t want to give up more of my personal time.

Now I feel awkward, and I can sense the tension directed at me in the office.

Was I wrong to refuse the promotion and decline the extra responsibilities and hours?



Yours,

Tonia