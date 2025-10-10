10+ Coworkers Who Turned the Office Into a Reality Show

When my coworker Lisa found out I was named in our old manager’s will, she smiled that kind of tight, fake smile that doesn’t reach the eyes. “Wow,” she said, “if he wanted to give money, he should’ve done it for someone with kids.” I laughed it off, but something in her tone stuck with me. The next week, I noticed she had taken it upon herself to “casually” mention the inheritance during lunch with the team—twisting it like I’d somehow manipulated our manager or cozied up for personal gain. We were friends for decades! Whispers started and tension filled the air.



The next day, Lisa did something that really crossed the line. She started using the shared office calendar to schedule fake “budgeting meetings” with titles like “Actual Responsibilities (aka kids)” and “Family Needs First,” making sure they were public so everyone could see. It was petty, passive-aggressive, and honestly kind of pathetic. But it worked—people took the hint, and the tension got worse. The thing is, I won’t apologize for how I live. I built a relationship with our manager based on trust and respect, and I’m not giving up something meaningful just because it doesn’t fit into Lisa’s idea of who deserves what. If anything, her bitterness just confirms it was never about fairness—it was about control.