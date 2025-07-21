13 Coworkers From Hell Who Deserve Their Own HR File

After losing a family member, I took two weeks off. My team seemed supportive—one coworker even sent flowers with a handwritten note: “Don’t worry about work. I’ve got your back.” I cried reading it.

While I was at the funeral, she logged into shared drives, accessed my client list, and started contacting them directly. She told the boss I needed “longer time off to process things,” and volunteered to take over my responsibilities—permanently.

When I returned, half my accounts were gone. She had moved into my desk. My manager said the transition was “already underway” and suggested I “consider a lateral move.” I was stunned.

Then I found out why it all happened—her boyfriend worked in HR.

Turns out, he’d flagged my performance file during my leave for being “unresponsive” and “potentially unstable under pressure.” They were planning to let me go “quietly.”

So I did my own quiet thing.

I gathered all email threads, timestamps, and screenshots. My cousin? A labor lawyer.

Two months later, she was gone. Her boyfriend too.

I didn’t get my job back—I got hers.