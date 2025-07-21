13 Coworkers From Hell Who Deserve Their Own HR File
We’ve all had that coworker—the one who makes every shift feel like a scene from a workplace drama. From backstabbing lunch thieves to passive-aggressive email warriors, these office nightmares don’t just test patience—they redefine it. These 13 stories aren’t just annoying. They’re the kind of HR-worthy moments that make you rethink what “professionalism” really means. Ready to cringe, rage, and maybe feel a little grateful for your own job? Let’s dive in.
1.
After losing a family member, I took two weeks off. My team seemed supportive—one coworker even sent flowers with a handwritten note: “Don’t worry about work. I’ve got your back.” I cried reading it.
While I was at the funeral, she logged into shared drives, accessed my client list, and started contacting them directly. She told the boss I needed “longer time off to process things,” and volunteered to take over my responsibilities—permanently.
When I returned, half my accounts were gone. She had moved into my desk. My manager said the transition was “already underway” and suggested I “consider a lateral move.” I was stunned.
Then I found out why it all happened—her boyfriend worked in HR.
Turns out, he’d flagged my performance file during my leave for being “unresponsive” and “potentially unstable under pressure.” They were planning to let me go “quietly.”
So I did my own quiet thing.
I gathered all email threads, timestamps, and screenshots. My cousin? A labor lawyer.
Two months later, she was gone. Her boyfriend too.
I didn’t get my job back—I got hers.
2.
In a moment of vulnerability, I told a coworker I was seeing a therapist. A week later, someone else asked me if I was “feeling better yet.” My private business was now gossip, and HR told me I should be “more careful who I trust.”
3.
I caught my coworker copying my weekly reports and sending them to our boss as “collaborations.” When I brought it up, she said I “should be flattered.” HR said we should “learn to share credit.”
4.
For my birthday, a coworker I barely got along with surprised me with a small box—inside was a gorgeous, minimal gold necklace. “Thought it matched your vibe,” she said. I was touched. We’d had friction, but maybe this was her peace offering.
I wore it almost daily. It became my lucky charm—interviews, big presentations, even dates. Then, months later, I took it off under bright light and saw something etched in tiny script on the back of the charm.
Two words: “Office Joke.”
My chest went cold. I asked around. Turns out she’d told people it was a dare—that she gave me a “joke gift” to prove I’d wear anything if it looked expensive. She even had a photo of the engraving as a punchline.
I tossed the necklace—but kept the receipt. HR had questions of their own.
5.
After maternity leave, I returned to find my desk decorated with diapers and pacifiers. A sign read: “We expect quarterly baby photos.” I laughed—until I realized they’d reassigned half my clients while I was gone.
6.
After I got a promotion, a coworker spread a rumor that I slept with our manager. I reported it. HR said it was “personal conflict” and offered mediation. I declined—then found out she’d done it before.
7.
She told our team I was faking a miscarriage to get time off. I came back to cold stares and whispers. I had to show a medical note to my boss just to be believed. HR said they’d “speak to her privately.” She still got promoted. I still get side-eyes in the break room.
8.
A coworker claimed her kid had a hospital emergency and begged me to cover her shift. I agreed. Later, I saw her tagged at a spa on Instagram. When I confronted her, she said, “I needed self-care more than you needed a break.”
9.
I made a sarcastic comment during a Zoom call. He screen recorded it, clipped it, and emailed it to our manager—completely out of context.
10.
We bonded over hating office politics—or so I thought. I confided in her, trusted her. Then she copied my pitch deck, cut me out of the project, and presented it as her own. Her defense? “It was a team idea.” I didn’t even get a thank-you. She got a bonus. I got silence.
11.
I was having a rough week—tight deadlines, back-to-back meetings, barely sleeping. During lunch, I vented to a coworker I considered a friend. She nodded sympathetically and said, “You should talk to someone—this place can be a lot.” I thought it ended there.
The next morning, my manager called me in for a “wellness check.” He said he’d heard I was “mentally exhausted” and that maybe it was time to “scale back responsibilities.” I was confused—until I found out my “friend” had gone straight to him, claiming I was “on the edge” and “risking burnout.”
I was sidelined from a big project. Two weeks later, she was promoted—into the exact role I’d been eyeing, saying she could “bring stability” to the team.
Turns out she didn’t care about my stress—she weaponized it.
12.
I work part-time. Every week, my boss “accidentally” adds extra shifts—then says I agreed verbally. I didn’t. When I confronted him, he said, “You’re young. You have the time.” I screenshot every schedule now. He calls it “paranoia.” I call it protecting myself.
13.
Honestly, anyone who’s been in a toxic workplace is reading this like “ah flashbacks unlocked”
My team gave me a farewell mug that said “Finally leaving—took long enough.” I laughed. But then I saw the bottom—etched in sharpie: “Deadweight-free since 2025.” It wasn’t a joke. A coworker posted a photo of it on Slack. Everyone reacted with laughing emojis. Not even my manager stepped in.
So the next time you think your workplace is chaotic, just remember—it could always be one coworker from hell away from becoming a full-blown sitcom.
