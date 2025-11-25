I Refuse to Let the Passenger Next to Me Treat Me Like a Toddler

"Hi Bright Side,

I want to share this story with you because I honestly don’t know if I did the right thing or if I just had a moment of in-flight pettiness.

A few weeks ago, I was on a 9-hour flight to New York. No space, bad coffee, the usual. I decided to pass the time by watching an action movie, Bullet Train, on my tablet.

Next to me sat a dad (let’s call him Derek) and his little boy, maybe seven or eight. The kid was sitting quietly, totally sweet, but every now and then, I noticed he was watching my screen.

He looked fascinated, like he was at the movies. Honestly, I didn’t mind. He wasn’t loud or kicking my seat. It was fine.

But apparently, it wasn’t fine for his dad.