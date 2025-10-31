I Excluded My Wife From My Kids’ Core Memories—She’s Too Busy Working

Hi Bright Side,

I don’t even know if I’m the bad guy here, but I need to get this off my chest.

I’m Jonah, 36, my wife is 34, and we have 10-year-old twins. For years, she’s been too busy or too exhausted from work to join us at soccer games, school events, or even small weekend outings. It’s always the same: she gets home late, eats dinner half-asleep, and crashes on the couch. I get it, she works hard, but it’s like she’s been living a separate life from us.

Because of that, it’s usually just me and the boys. We’ve built our little routine together, and honestly, I thought I was doing the right thing by keeping things fun and normal for them.

Last weekend, we were driving home from running errands when I noticed a small county fair on the side of the road. The boys spotted it too and started begging me to stop. I didn’t plan to, but something in me just said, “Why not?”

We went in, bought wristbands, and spent hours going on rides, eating funnel cakes, laughing, and buying silly souvenirs. It was one of those simple, perfect afternoons that just happen when you stop overthinking.

On the drive back, one of the boys said, “Dad, this is my core memory with you.” I laughed at first, but my heart honestly melted.