I Excluded My Wife From My Kids’ Core Memories—She’s Too Busy Working
A reader, Jonah, wrote to us with a confession. After years of trying to hold his family together, he realized he might have done something unforgivable, not out of anger, but out of love. What started as an innocent father and sons afternoon ended up shaking his marriage to the core. Here’s his moving story.
This is the story Jonah sent us:
Hi Bright Side,
I don’t even know if I’m the bad guy here, but I need to get this off my chest.
I’m Jonah, 36, my wife is 34, and we have 10-year-old twins. For years, she’s been too busy or too exhausted from work to join us at soccer games, school events, or even small weekend outings. It’s always the same: she gets home late, eats dinner half-asleep, and crashes on the couch. I get it, she works hard, but it’s like she’s been living a separate life from us.
Because of that, it’s usually just me and the boys. We’ve built our little routine together, and honestly, I thought I was doing the right thing by keeping things fun and normal for them.
Last weekend, we were driving home from running errands when I noticed a small county fair on the side of the road. The boys spotted it too and started begging me to stop. I didn’t plan to, but something in me just said, “Why not?”
We went in, bought wristbands, and spent hours going on rides, eating funnel cakes, laughing, and buying silly souvenirs. It was one of those simple, perfect afternoons that just happen when you stop overthinking.
On the drive back, one of the boys said, “Dad, this is my core memory with you.” I laughed at first, but my heart honestly melted.
Later that night, at dinner, they were so excited telling their mom all about it. They couldn't stop talking, how we rode the Ferris wheel, how the lights looked, how they won a stuffed bear.
She froze. The whole mood shifted instantly. She stared at me for a long second and said I was pushing her out, that I was stealing moments that should've been shared as a family. I didn't know how to respond. I just sat there, stunned.
The next morning, I found the fair souvenirs in the trash. The glow sticks, the little bear, everything. I was fuming.
When I asked her why, she said she wouldn't let me "buy their love." I was shocked. The kids were crushed. One of them cried, asking why Mom threw away their things.
I didn't know how to comfort them, because honestly, I felt just as hurt. I never meant to exclude her or make her feel left out. I just wanted the boys to have good memories, something warm and happy to hold onto.
Now I can't stop wondering if I did something wrong. Did I really take something from her? Or did she step away from those moments a long time ago?
I can't tell anymore.
Bright Side readers shared their unfiltered takes on this father’s emotional confession, and the debate quickly got intense:
Well maybe she should not ALWAYS BE WORKING. As an absentee parent she has NO RIGHT to take away any joy or experiences that you and your boys are having. She is PETTY AND JEALOUS. Unless you live in a mansion that costs an arm and a leg to keep up and you don't work, she has to decide what is more important to her. Missing out on your sons growing up or missing out on a promotion and other work related crap. She can't blame you or stop them from growing up. If she wants to be a part of that then she needs to be there. Both of my parents worked and even when we wished neither of them would be there, they were there for picnics and drives in the country etc..
We didn't have money for carnivals or fairs but we were together, good or bad. Your son's are lucky to have YOU THERE FOR THEM.
- RealMom_energy:
I totally get the wife. When you’re always working, you feel like life at home keeps moving without you. But tossing the fair souvenirs? That was just cruel. The kids didn’t deserve that.
- just.here4the.drama:
Sorry, but... she’s mad because he took the kids to a FAIR? Really? That’s wild. The guy’s literally doing everything a dad should: being there, making memories, giving his kids joy.
If she wants to be part of that, maybe she should SHOW UP once in a while instead of getting mad at him for stepping up.
- Tired_nurse88:
This broke me. You spend your whole life helping strangers, and your own family starts slipping away. It’s not about the fair, it’s about realizing you’ve missed too much and don’t know how to fix it.
- NoChillCommenter:
She THREW AWAY THEIR TOYS?? Nah, that’s messed up. You don’t take it out on the kids like that. I get being mad at your husband, but destroying their happiness over your ego? That’s next-level bitterness.
- silentObserver91:
Hot take: he IS creating an emotional gap, even if he doesn't mean to. The wife feels replaced, and the kids will eventually sense that tension. This is going to leave a mark if they don't address it.
- ThatOne1Therapist:
This whole story screams, "We stopped communicating years ago." It's not about the fair, it's about two people who are lonely in the same house.
- midwest_momma24:
Reading this hit me hard. I used to pick up every overtime shift I could, thinking I was being responsible. Then one day, my daughter told me, "You're never there." I cried for hours.
So yeah, I get the wife. But she has to choose. If she wants to reconnect, nobody can do that for her.
- confused.And.concerned_:
They're both broken in different ways. He's trying to hold things together, she's trying to survive. It's sad how love turns into distance so quietly. And will someone PLEASE think about those children?
The Bright Side team has a piece of advice for this father:
Dear Jonah,
You didn’t do anything cruel, you filled a space that was painfully empty. Your kids needed laughter, and you gave it to them. That doesn’t make you the villain, it makes you human. Still, remember: memories built in someone’s absence can sometimes feel like accusations to the one who wasn’t there.
Before the silence between you and your wife grows heavier, try to speak from honesty, not defense. Tell her what you told us, that it wasn’t about replacing her, it was about keeping joy alive for the kids. Then, listen. Really listen. She’s not angry about the fair; she’s grieving the time she can’t get back.
You can’t rewrite that day, but you can write what comes next. Maybe start small: a shared breakfast, a walk, even a simple talk after the kids are asleep. The goal isn’t to prove who’s right, but to remind each other you’re still on the same side.
We wish you and your family all the best, and thank you for sharing your story with our community.
This husband never meant to exclude his wife, yet his need to give his kids happy memories turned into a painful wedge between them. What do you think? Was he wrong for going to the fair without her, or was he just doing what any loving parent would? We’d love to read your thoughts in the comments.
Do you work, or is your wife the breadwinner? Does she work long hours because she has to? Or because she needs to? Maybe you should work a bit longer, so she doesn't have to. If a father worked long hours, do you think he would be wrong to expect his wife to save some of the special activities for them to do as a family?