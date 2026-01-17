I Refuse to Pay for My Daughter’s College, She Hasn’t Worked for Anything in Her Life

<strong>Hey, Bright Side!

So, some background. I grew up really poor. No safety net, no help.

I worked two jobs, took out loans, and clawed my way through college on my own. It sucked, but I did it. I always told myself it made me tougher, or at least that’s what I say when I’m trying to justify it to myself.

Fast forward to now. I’m doing okay, but I’m not rich by any stretch. Bills, mortgage, life stuff. My daughter just turned 18 and got into a decent college. I’m proud of her, genuinely.