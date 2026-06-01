10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Nonstop This June 2026

Nail technicians and salon pros are the first to know what’s actually landing in the chair — and this June 2026, the booking sheets are telling a very clear story. From gel manicure finishes and dip powder textures to reimagined nail art and French ombre designs, the pedicure trends taking over right now are a masterclass in considered beauty: cleaner nail polish application, elevated nail design, and the kind of craftsmanship that makes every toe look like it walked out of a high-end nail salon. These are the 10 fresh pedicure trends dominating salons right now, according to experts.