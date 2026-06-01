10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Nonstop This June 2026
Nail technicians and salon pros are the first to know what’s actually landing in the chair — and this June 2026, the booking sheets are telling a very clear story. From gel manicure finishes and dip powder textures to reimagined nail art and French ombre designs, the pedicure trends taking over right now are a masterclass in considered beauty: cleaner nail polish application, elevated nail design, and the kind of craftsmanship that makes every toe look like it walked out of a high-end nail salon. These are the 10 fresh pedicure trends dominating salons right now, according to experts.
French Pedicure
The French pedicure has had a full reinvention for summer 2026 and nail techs say it’s their single most-requested look right now. Forget the thick, stark white tip of years past, it’s outdated. Today’s version uses a sheer, barely-there base with an ultra-thin tip in soft white, ivory, or even nude-pink, applied with the kind of precision that only a skilled nail technician can deliver.
The result is cleaner, more wearable, and, according to nail artist Milly Mason, who named it her number one summer look, “super chic and goes with everything.” Whether you go classic gel or opt for a French ombre fade, this is the pedicure that never actually left, just got better.
Tomato Red Nails
Red is back on toes this summer but nail techs are steering clients away from the standard fire-engine shade, which is boring, toward something with more depth and personality. Tomato red is the specific shade nail artists are most confidently recommending right now: vibrant without being overpowering, and flattering on every skin tone.
As nail artist Sofiia Mazur told Allure, red “feels juicy and slightly moody,” which is exactly the energy summer 2026 is calling for. Applied in a clean single coat of gel polish with immaculate cuticle work, this is the pedicure that makes sandals look intentional.
Lavender Chrome
Absolutely awful color does nothing for feet but make them look cold and unappealing, who decided this😂are you joking!!!!get back to drawing board!!
Chrome pastels are having their biggest moment yet in summer 2026 and lavender is leading the pack. Nail techs describe it as one of their most-photographed finishes of the season: a soft purple base finished with a reflective chrome powder that catches the natural light in a way that makes toes look lit from within.
The technique layers the viral glazed nail effect with a cool pastel tone, and the result is a pedicure that feels genuinely modern without reading as hard or futuristic. Specialists confirm it works best as a gel manicure base topped with loose chrome powder (not standard foil) for that seamless, glass-like finish.
Sky Blue
Blue is one of the hottest nail shades of summer 2026 and sky blue is the version nail techs are recommending the most. “Soft blues feel fresh, calming and slightly unexpected for summer,” nail expert Juanita Huber-Millet explains. Unlike the cobalt and cornflower blues that dominated previous summers, sky blue sits in a lighter, airier register that pairs effortlessly with tanned skin and open-toe footwear.
Whether applied as a creamy nail polish or a gel manicure with a soft-gloss finish, it’s the pedicure color that works from the first warm day straight through to September.
Creamy white
Clean, milky, and quietly sophisticated — creamy white is the pedicure nail techs are calling the most universally flattering of the season. Nail artist Lori Banks told Who What Wear that cloudy whites and creams look “elevated” and “clean” in a way standard white polish never quite achieves.
The key, according to salon pros, is application: ultra-thin layers of a sheer, slightly warm white formula built up slowly for a finish that looks polished but never overdone. This is the nail design that pairs with everything, photographs beautifully, and grows out in a way that doesn’t demand a weekly touch-up.
Coral Pedicure
Coral is the pedicure color that splits the difference between pink, red, and orange, and nail techs say it’s generating some of the most enthusiastic reactions at the polish wall this summer. The key distinction in 2026 is precision: the coral shades booking fastest are the considered ones — warm but not garish, tropical but not loud. Think a slightly muted, terracotta-kissed coral applied as a single clean coat of gel polish over perfectly prepped nails.
It’s the shade that looks extraordinary against bronzed skin and works whether you’re reaching for nail polish at home or sitting in the salon chair.
Pistachio
Pistachio has moved from trend-adjacent to fully mainstream this summer. The pale, slightly creamy green has been building momentum since pistachio took over the fragrance and food world, and now it’s dominating pedicure bookings too. Nail artists describe it as the unexpected neutral: soft enough to read as understated, distinctive enough to generate comments.
Applied as a gel manicure or dip powder finish for extra longevity on toes, pistachio is the pedicure color that feels both seasonal and quietly original — the perfect choice for anyone who wants something fresher than nude but softer than bold.
Espresso
Espresso brown is proof that moodier shades have a place in summer 2026 — when done right. Nail techs are careful about the distinction here: it’s not about bringing dark winter shades onto summer feet without adjustment. Espresso works specifically because it’s a warm, rich brown that reads beautifully against tanned skin, where cooler dark shades can look mismatched.
Applied as a gel pedicure with a high-gloss finish, it delivers a depth and sophistication that bright summer colors can’t match and nail artists confirm it’s consistently the choice of clients who want their pedicure to feel intentional rather than seasonal.
Merlot
Merlot is the boldest call on this list and nail techs are booking it fast for clients who want something genuinely striking this summer. Like espresso, the success of Merlot on summer toes comes down to finish and formulation: a semi-sheer gel formula that lets the natural nail show through slightly creates a smoky, rich depth rather than a flat, opaque block of color.
The result is a pedicure that reads sophisticated and slightly unexpected — the kind of nail design that stops people mid-conversation. Nail artists describe it as the dark shade that actually makes sense in the heat, especially against warm, sun-kissed skin.
Black
Sheer black is the most directionally interesting dark pedicure trend arriving in salons this summer — and it’s a completely different proposition from the matte black of seasons past. Rather than a flat, opaque finish, nail techs are applying a translucent dark gel formula that allows the natural nail to show through, creating a smoky effect that shifts between dark and light depending on the angle.
It reads as sophisticated and slightly mysterious rather than stark or gothic — and nail artists say it’s consistently the most talked-about pedicure in the room. This is the nail art choice for anyone who wants their toes to make a real statement in June 2026.